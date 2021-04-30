The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and now it's time to look ahead to Day 2. There are plenty of great players available for the second and third rounds after there were some big surprises in Round 1. Before long, 259 different players will officially be welcomed to the NFL as part of this year's rookie class. Some will be big names -- perhaps quarterbacks -- taken within the first few minutes of action. Some will be future underdog stories -- late-round gambles that turned out to be diamonds in the rough. But all will represent hopeful days ahead, for both their own careers and their new teams.

What's the exact order of those 259 picks? We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of every single pick, round by round, slated for the 2021 draft, including compensatory selections and picks previously swapped via trade.

Note: The Patriots, Raiders and Saints all forfeited single draft picks as a result of NFL discipline. New England surrendered a third-round pick for its alleged illegal filming of an opponent's 2019 game, while the Raiders and Saints surrendered sixth-round picks as a result of COVID-19 protocol violations in 2020.

Round 1

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia via Indianapolis)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets via Seattle)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots

97. Los Angeles Chargers

98. New Orleans Saints

99. Dallas Cowboys

100. Tennessee Titans

101. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

102. San Francisco 49ers

103. Los Angles Rams

104. Baltimore Ravens

105. New Orleans Saints

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. New York Jets

108. Atlanta Falcons

109. Houston Texans

110. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

111. Cincinnati Bengals

112. Detroit Lions

113. Carolina Panthers

114. Denver Broncos

115. Dallas Cowboys

116. New York Giants

117. San Francisco 49ers

118. Los Angeles Chargers

119. Minnesota Vikings

120. New England Patriots

121. Las Vegas Raiders

122. New England Patriots (from Arizona via Houston)

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

124. Washington Football Team

125. Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago)

126. Tennessee Titans

127. Indianapolis Colts

128. Pittsburgh Steelers

129. Seattle Seahawks

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

131. Baltimore Ravens

132. Cleveland Browns

133. New Orleans Saints

134. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

135. Green Bay Packers

136. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138. Dallas Cowboys

139. New England Patriots

140. Pittsburgh Steelers

141. Los Angeles Rams

142. Green Bay Packers

143. Minnesota Vikings

144. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 5

145. Jacksonville Jaguars

146. New York Jets

147. Houston Texans

148. Atlanta Falcons

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. Philadelphia Eagles

151. Carolina Panthers

152. Denver Broncos

153. Detroit Lions

154. New York Jets (from Giants)

155. San Francisco 49ers

156. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia)

157. Minnesota Vikings

158. Houston Texans (from New England)

159. Los Angeles Chargers

160. Arizona Cardinals

161. Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas)

162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami)

163. Washington Football Team

164. New York Giants (from Chicago)

165. Indianapolis Colts

166. Tennessee Titans

167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle)

168. Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh via Baltimore)

169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams)

170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland)

171. Baltimore Ravens

172. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans)

173. Green Bay Packers

174. Buffalo Bills

175. Kansas City Chiefs

176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

177. New England Patriots

178. Green Bay Packers

179. Dallas Cowboys

180. San Francisco 49ers

181. Kansas City Chiefs

182. Atlanta Falcons

183. Atlanta Falcons

184. Baltimore Ravens

Round 6

185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville via Tennessee)

186. New York Jets

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. New England Patriots (from Houston)

189. Philadelphia Eagles

190. Cincinnati Bengals

191. Carolina Panthers (from Denver)

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit)

193. Carolina Panthers

194. San Francisco 49ers

195. Houston Texans (from Dallas via New England)

196. New York Giants

197. New England Patriots

198. Los Angeles Chargers

199. Minnesota Vikings

200. Las Vegas Raiders

201. New York Giants (from Arizona)

202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami via Houston)

203. Houston Texans (from Washington via Las Vegas and Miami)

204. Chicago Bears

205. Tennessee Titans

206. Indianapolis Colts

207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh via Miami)

208. Chicago Bears (from Seattle via Miami)

209. Los Angeles Rams

210. Baltimore Ravens

211. Cleveland Browns

212. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

213. Buffalo Bills

214. Green Bay Packers

215. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay)

217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

218. New Orleans Saints

219. Atlanta Falcons

220. Green Bay Packers

221. Chicago Bears

222. Carolina Panthers

223. Arizona Cardinals

224. Philadelphia Eagles

225. Philadelphia Eagles

226. New York Jets

227. Dallas Cowboys

228. Chicago Bears

Round 7

229. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville)

230. San Francisco 49ers (from Jets)

231. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

232. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta via Miami)

233. Houston Texans (from Cincinnati)

234. Philadelphia Eagles

235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit via Seattle)

236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina)

237. Denver Broncos

238. Dallas Cowboys

239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)

240. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco)

241. Los Angeles Chargers

242. New England Patriots

243. Arizona Cardinals

244. Miami Dolphins (from Washington Football Team via Las Vegas)

245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami)

246. Washington Football Team

247. Arizona Cardinals (from Las Vegas through Chicago)

248. Indianapolis Colts

249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee)

250. Seattle Seahawks

251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh)

252. Los Angeles Rams

253. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland)

254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore)

255. New Orleans Saints

256. Green Bay Packers

257. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)

258. Washington Football Team (from Miami Dolphins via Kansas City)

259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers