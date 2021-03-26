The most entertaining aspect of the NFL Draft is the moment leading up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing each pick in the first round and the breaking news that a trade has occurred. Trades are born of teams targeting a specific player through months of scouting and scenario mocking. The 2021 NFL Draft is no different; teams may have to move around if they are going to fill certain roles on the roster.

And it has already started happening, as the 49ers moved up to No. 3 in a trade with the Dolphins on Friday, and the Fins turned around and made another blockbuster deal with the Eagles. Here are six more teams that fall under that category and the paths they could take:

Current draft position: No. 11 overall

Edge rusher and linebacker are the obvious points of emphasis for New York. Perhaps they take another shot at adding an offensive guard, but the former options seem to carry better odds. The only linebacker worth taking that early is Penn State's Micah Parsons. If Parsons is taken earlier by the Eagles, Broncos or Cowboys, then the draft board is not in New York's favor. It is not a particularly strong year for edge rushers and the idea of selecting Miami's Gregory Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips or Michigan's Kwity Paye may prove to be too rich at No. 11 overall. With general manager Dave Gettleman's unwillingness to trade back in previous years, it is a difficult spot to find the Giants.

New England Patriots

Current draft position: No. 15 overall

It is quiet in Foxborough, almost too quiet. The national media has reached a near consensus that the Patriots are not done at the quarterback position and have pegged them as a team likely to move up in the draft order to find the right player. It is hard to grasp the idea that Bill Belichick would allow his strategy to be so obvious. The respect that he has earned across the league has brought on paranoia as many look for an ulterior motive. If New England is passive of its quarterback pursuit in the draft, then it is unlikely one would fall to them. Washington would know they only needed to move up six spots to No. 14 overall; the difference of a high third round pick on the trade value chart.

Washington Football Team

Current draft position: No. 20 overall

Washington paid William Jackson III like a boundary cornerback, but he has been better suited in the slot. Although the team should still be open to the position, it is more likely that they target an offensive tackle. With Trent Williams out of the picture, they need to fortify left tackle. Some envision Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw still being available at No. 20 overall, but I am less confident. They could take one of the predominant college right tackles like Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins or Michigan's Jalen Mayfield and flip them to left tackle like Cleveland did with Jedrick Wills, but do not rule out moving up a few spots if that means securing a left tackle. If the board does not fall in Washington's favor, cornerback and linebacker would be at the top of its wish list.

Current draft position: No. 26 overall

Realistically speaking, as the roster is currently constructed, Cleveland is likely taking an edge rusher or cornerback in the first round. If conversations with free agents Jadeveon Clowney and Gareon Conley progress to the point of a contract, then that could change. In fact, I recently wrote about the Cardinals being desperate for cornerback help in the draft and hours later they signed Malcolm Butler. For the time being, those are the positions of need for the Browns. General manager Andrew Berry is likely facing table scraps at each position unless he makes a move for a player higher on the team's draft board. The trade value chart suggests the team could move up from No. 26 overall to No. 20 overall by parting with the No. 95 overall selection; doing so would typically be out of character for Berry but, with fewer holes to address, it might be the most sound decision a player they really like.

Current draft position: No. 27 overall

Baltimore has been searching for wide receiver help and an overture to Juju Smith-Schuster fell short. Sammy Watkins visited and could elect to sign there after one of the other pursuant teams, Indianapolis, re-signed T.Y. Hilton. Even if the Ravens land Watkins, they could still be in the mix for a wide receiver. The problem is that a solid wide receiver with size may not be available. LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. is a somewhat polarizing prospect and it may be too early for the AFC North franchise to pluck him.

If the Ravens are not satisfied with the wide receiver options available to them, then an edge rusher with length would be next on their checklist, in all likelihood. Penn State's Jayson Oweh and Miami's Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau fall into this category.

Current draft position: No. 31 overall

Kansas City needs offensive tackle help but it is going to be difficult finding a bonafide Day 2 starter this late in the first round. The Chiefs do not have many holes to fill on the roster and they have already proven to be aggressive when they target a specific player. In the 2017 NFL Draft, the team traded up to No. 10 overall from No. 27 overall to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City will not need to move up that far to get a good player at the position but one wonders if they are comfortable staying put at No. 31 overall rather than moving up to take a player they covet.