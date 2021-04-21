The 2021 NFL Draft is a week away, and hundreds of NFL draft prospects are hoping to hear their name called over three days in Cleveland. Trevor Lawrence will likely be the No. 1 overall pick and head to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but plenty of other NFL Draft picks will be waiting in the wings. There will be hundreds of 2021 NFL Draft props available at sportsbooks like William Hill, including over-unders on where just about every major prospect will be drafted.

The latest 2021 NFL Draft odds lists Florida tight end Kyle Pitts as a slight favorite (+115) to be the first non-quarterback drafted, with QBs expected to come off the board with at least the first three picks. Could there be a fourth quarterback taken with several teams angling to move up to No. 4? If so, what does that mean for talents like Pitts, Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase? Before you make your 2021 NFL Draft prop bets, be sure to see the top 2021 NFL Draft picks and predictions from renowned NFL handicapper and draft expert R.J. White.

White is uniquely qualified to help you crush your NFL Draft bets. The CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the past few years, returning over $2,600 on his NFL spread picks from 2017-20.

In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.

This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. Over the past two years, White went 4-1 in 2019 and 3-2 on his top five picks in 2020.

Last season, he hit Tua Tagovailoa to Miami (+110), C.J. Henderson drafted under 12.5 (+150) and hit the over on total corners in Round 1 (4.5), saying, "I wouldn't be that shocked to see a team fall in love with someone like Bryce Hall or Damon Arnette or even Cameron Dantzler." Arnette wound up being the biggest shock of the first round, going to the Raiders at No. 19, helping that prop cash.

Top 2021 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2021 NFL Draft props White recommends: Back Travis Etienne as the first running back selected (+180). The Clemson running back showed exceptional burst throughout his time in Death Valley, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 11.3 yards per reception. The two-time ACC Player of the Year rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns while adding 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight more scores in four years at Clemson.

He also garnered return experience, which could serve as a bonus value in the eyes of some scouts. While Najee Harris is the perceived favorite here, White sees value in Etienne given his current odds.

"It would be unfair to pigeonhole Najee Harris into a run-only type of back due to his larger size, as he has shown plenty of ability as a receiver," White told SportsLine. "That said, I can see some team falling in love with what Etienne can do in space, turning short passes into long gains and even touchdowns."

