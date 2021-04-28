The Cleveland Browns won't go on the clock until the No. 26 overall pick on Thursday night but thousands of fans will be anxiously waiting to here who they'll be adding to their playoff team at the 2021 NFL Draft set against Lake Erie. William Hill Sportsbook lists the odds on which side of the ball the Browns' first pick will play on at +230 for offense and -280 for defense. But that's just one of hundreds of 2021 NFL Draft props that you can bet on for Thursday, Friday and Saturday's proceedings.

After Justin Fields spent most of the week as the favorite to be drafted third by the 49ers, Mac Jones is now favored at -325 to be the third selection in the latest 2021 NFL Draft odds. But every NFL draft pick that comes off the board presents an opportunity for NFL bettors and knowing which players and picks to target could help you win big. Before locking in any 2021 NFL Draft prop bets, be sure to see the top 2021 NFL Draft picks and predictions from renowned NFL handicapper and draft expert R.J. White.

White is uniquely qualified to help you crush your NFL Draft bets. The CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the past few years, returning over $2,600 on his NFL spread picks from 2017-20.

In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.

This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. Over the past two years, White went 4-1 in 2019 and 3-2 on his top five picks in 2020.

Last season, he hit Tua Tagovailoa to Miami (+110), C.J. Henderson drafted under 12.5 (+150) and hit the over on total corners in Round 1 (4.5), saying, "I wouldn't be that shocked to see a team fall in love with someone like Bryce Hall or Damon Arnette or even Cameron Dantzler." Arnette wound up being the biggest shock of the first round, going to the Raiders at No. 19, helping that prop cash.

Top 2021 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2021 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: total wide receivers drafted in the first round goes under 4.5 (+170). White sees the SEC threesome of Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), DeVonta Smith (Alabama) and Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) as being the only first-round locks, but after that, there's no clear-cut No. 4 receiver who is guaranteed to hear his name called on Thursday night.

Coincidentally, the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft also saw one LSU and two Alabama receivers drafted, amongst other receivers, with Justin Jefferson, formerly of the Tigers, as well as Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. But that draft also saw numerous wide receivers go later in the draft that had instant impacts including second-round picks Tee Higgins, Chase Claypool and Michael Pittman Jr.

Additionally, one has to look no further than the 2020 All-Pro First Team to see that teams can find elite receivers in the later rounds. The first-team selections were Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill who were drafted in the second round, fifth round and fifth round, respectively. Wide receiver is routinely one of the deepest positions of every draft, and with this year being no different, you should take the under for this 2021 NFL Draft prop.

