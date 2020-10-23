Big Ten football is back this weekend. The signature matchup pits Michigan against Minnesota. CBS Sports examines that game as well as the CBS game of the week. Who are the 2021 NFL Draft prospects to know in each of those games and more? Find out below:

No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary suffered a devastating leg injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. The players who'll feel the greatest impact are tight end Cary Angeline and wide receiver Emeka Emezie. N.C. State has thrown for an average of 241.6 yards per game this season behind the trio of Leary, Angeline and Emezie.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt is the cream of the crop for North Carolina. He could become the second off-ball linebacker to be selected in April. Surratt, a former high school quarterback, is still learning the game, which makes his upside even greater. Wide receiver Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome are both gifted pass catchers as well.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

Alabama is a team flush with first-round ability. Quarterback Mac Jones is gaining support each week and it certainly does not hurt that he is throwing to likely first-round wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and offensive guard Deonte Brown stick out on a rather large, talented unit.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide have elite talent at all three levels. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was terrorizing against Georgia. If he did not get to the quarterback, he would peel off and get his hands into passing lanes. Linebacker Dylan Moses is a physical leader motivated by his year away from the game due to injury. Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe have been visible early-round projections.

The two primary names to know in Knoxville are offensive guards Trey Smith and Cade Mays. Smith is regarded as one of the best interior offensive linemen available. On the backs of Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, the Volunteers have built a successful rushing attack.

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Quarterback Brock Purdy's stock has fallen since the season commenced. There is time for him to turn his fortune around and earn himself some money. Iowa State's best prospect is on the defensive side of the ball: safety Greg Eisworth. The senior from Texas is still looking for his first interception this season.

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and Josh Sills are blocking for star running back Chuba Hubbard and opening up pass lanes to wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Those are the key names to know on offense in Stillwater. The Pokes have a talented pair in the secondary: cornerback Rodarius Williams, brother of the Browns' Greedy Williams, and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.

No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Scouts are interested to see how Michigan's right tackle Jalen Mayfield performs this season. Wide receivers Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell have a lot of ability in the tank but quarterback play has been an issue in Ann Arbor. Those two playmakers have an opportunity to generate some buzz this season. Edge rushers Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson are two of the most athletic players at their position. If the Wolverines finally utilize them to the best of their abilities, they will make an impact in the Big Ten and set their names in concrete as it relates to first-round consideration.

Minnesota has draft talent across the board. Offensive Daniel Faalele has the distinction of being one of the largest players in college football. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is a second-tier signal caller that will be throwing to wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is also a potential first-round choice, this fall.

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Cincinnati has a strong secondary with cornerback Coby Bryant, safety Darrick Forrest and safety James Wiggins. Luke Fickell has the talent reservoir rising and more Bearcats are certain to hear their names called in the coming years.

SMU's air attack has been fun to watch with quarterback Shane Buechele throwing to tight end Kylen Granson and wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. Unfortunately, Roberson was recently lost for the season with a knee injury. The matchup against Cincinnati's secondary would have been exciting.

The full slate of Week 8 college football games can be found at CBSSports.com.