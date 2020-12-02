To go for the division or to start focusing on the future of the roster? That is the question that hovers over the Dallas Cowboys, who are in the midst of a massively disappointing 2020 season. But despite their 3-8 record and fourth place standing in the NFC East, the Cowboys find themselves just 1.5 games behind the first place Giants with five games to go in the regular season. It's safe to say that the Cowboys are at a crossroads heading into Week 13.

If they manage to beat the Ravens in Baltimore next Tuesday night, Dallas will surely try to play for the division title during the final quarter of the regular season. The Cowboys' remaining schedule, the fourth easiest in the NFL in terms of opponents' combined winning percentage, includes home games against the 5-6 49ers and the 3-7-1 Eagles and a road game against the 2-8-1 Bengals. Dallas' Week 17 game at the 4-7 Giants may very well determine who wins the division and gets an automatic playoff berth.

Winning the division will also lead to a massive fall in the draft order. And that fall in the Cowboys' draft order could make their decision to stick with what they have at quarterback or draft their next franchise guy for them. It's an interesting situation Dallas finds themselves in.

Dallas' situation (which is further expanded on below) is one of five Week 13 games that figures to play a role in the race to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Before we get to the games, here are my top-10 draft pick predictions based on the current draft order. A mini-mock draft of sorts, if you will.

1. Jets - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Jaguars - QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Bengals - OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

4. Cowboys - CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

5. Chargers - OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

6. Eagles - LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

7. Panthers - CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

8. Washington - QB Zack Wilson, BYU

9. Lions - WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

10. Falcons - DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Cowboys at Ravens

A loss in Baltimore would be far from a knockout punch, but it would further decrease the Cowboys' odds at winning the division. At that point, the Cowboys may decide to turn their attention towards taking care of some of their stars (something that CBS Sports' Patrik Walker recently alluded to) and start looking ahead to 2021. That would include working towards getting a higher draft pick, as the Cowboys could possibly find themselves in a position to land OSU quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 2 overall pick. In just 18 games in Columbus, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound Fields has thrown for 4,481 yards and 54 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Fields, CBS Sports' No. 5 rated player and second-rated quarterback in the draft, has completed over 70% of his throws while posting a 17-1 record as the Buckeyes' starter.

While he has publicly laid out his long-term plans for injured quarterback Dak Prescott, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones going in another direction should the opportunity present itself. Jones, after all, decided to part with Emmitt Smith, the central figure of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, after the 2002 season. A more recent example was when Jones chose to move ahead with Prescott as his quarterback over Tony Romo, a player Jones continues to have a close personal relationship with. A rookie quarterback, after all, would be a much cheaper option when compared to the financial commitment associated with Prescott, who will be under a new contract the next time he enters a huddle.

If they choose to stay with Prescott, the Cowboys could parlay the No. 2 overall pick into assets in the form of elite veteran players or high draft picks. Dallas has a multitude of offseason needs, specifically on defense and on the offensive line. Trading the No. 2 pick to a team that needs a quarterback may help them fill those needs.

Raiders at Jets

Jets fans probably wouldn't care If CBS decided to have another "Heidi Game" moment during this contest. Regardless of Sunday's outcome, the winless Jets will remain the front-runner to secure the No. 1 overall pick. And while cutting the cord on the Sam Darnold experiment may be somewhat premature, it's hard to fathom the Jets not taking Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Lawrence is enjoying another prolific season at Clemson. During last Saturday's 52-17 win over Pitt, he completed over 70% of his throws for 403 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Lawrence has completed 70.6% of his passes with 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Jaguars at Vikings

As it currently stands, the 1-10 Jaguars are the team that is in the best position to draft Fields, a Second-Team All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. In Jacksonville, Fields would be aided by a young and talented skill position group that includes rookie running back James Robinson and receivers D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault. The Jaguars are also still in position to claim the No. 1 overall pick, as they have the NFL's fourth toughest remaining schedule. But that would also require the Jets actually winning a football game.

Bengals at Dolphins

These two franchises seemingly always find themselves in the middle of draft conversations. The Dolphins hold two first-round picks in 2021 after acquiring the Texans' first-round pick in the trade that brought Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston. The Bengals, a year after selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, should be in position to select either the top receiver or offensive lineman in the draft. It may come down to drafting Burrow's former college teammate, LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, or Oregon lineman Penei Sewell. Given the season-ending injury Burrow suffered, along with the quick emergence of rookie receiver Tee Higgins, it's safe to say that the Bengals are probably leaning on strengthening their line with their first-round pick.

Chargers at Cardinals

If the Chargers do as well selecting their 2021 first-round pick as they did with the selection of Rookie of the Year front-runner Justin Herbert, Los Angeles fans could be eyeing playoff tickets this time next year. While the No. 1 overall pick may again be out of reach, the Chargers should be in a position to select a player that can help address their current needs on the offensive and defensive lines as well as the cornerback position. I currently have the Chargers taking offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, a three-year starter from Northwestern who could help protect Herbert for years to come.