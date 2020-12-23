It wasn't Super Bowl III, but the Jets' win over the Rams last Sunday as 17-point underdogs was arguably New York's biggest upset since Broadway Joe Namath defeated Don Shula's Colts. By virtue of their 23-20 win, the Jets avoided becoming the third team to go 0-16. But the win also moved them out of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, as the Jaguars are now the frontrunner to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick due to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

Despite last week's outcomes, the Jets can still get back into position to obtain the No. 1 overall pick. The Jets and Jaguars' Week 16 games are two of the five matchups that will help determine which team gets to pick first in the 2021 draft. Before we get to the games, here's a look at who currently has the top 10 picks in the draft along with my draft-pick predictions. A mini-mock draft of sorts.

1. Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Jets - QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Bengals - OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

4. Panthers - OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

5. Falcons - CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

6. Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

7. Eagles - CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

8. Cowboys - OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas

9. Chargers - TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

10. Giants - DL Kwity Paye, Michigan

Bears at Jaguars

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

If you're a Jaguars fan pulling for Jacksonville to get the No. 1 pick, your team is facing the Bears at the right time. Led by the resurgent play of Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears have won two straight games to remain in the NFC playoff picture. On Sunday, the Bears will face a Jaguars team that has lost 13 straight games after defeating the Colts way back in Week 1. David Montgomery, who is coming off a season-high 146-yard performance in last Sunday's win over the Vikings, should have a big day against the Jaguars' 30th ranked run defense.

Rest assured that the Jaguars' brass will be dialed in when Clemson and Ohio State face off in the Sugar Bowl. The game will feature Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, the two quarterbacks who are expected to come off the board during the opening moments of the draft. In nine games this season, the 6-foot-6 220-pound Lawrence has completed 69.2% of his passes with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 211 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Tigers to another ACC title.

Browns at Jets

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Like the Jaguars, the Jets are running into a hot team that is vying for a playoff spot. But unlike Jacksonville, the Jets enter Sunday's game riding the momentum of a victory. Against the Rams, the Jets' defense held Los Angeles to just 2-of-11 third down efficiency. New York's defense had success against Jared Goff, who was sacked three times and was held to 209 yards passing. Offensively, the Jets received a mistake-free game from Sam Darnold, who started the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson. The Jets also received a hard-earned 59 rushing yards and a touchdown from ageless wonder Frank Gore.

To beat the Browns, the Jets will need another mistake-free game from Darnold. New York's defense will have the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Browns' third-ranked rushing attack, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Like the Jaguars, the Jets will also be keeping an eye on the Sugar Bowl. And if they stay at No. 2, the Jets will most likely select Fields, who is hoping to bounce back following a somewhat disappointing six-game regular season for the Buckeyes. Specifically, being able to make quicker decisions with the ball is what Fields will have to show NFL scouts during his final snaps as the Buckeyes' quarterback.

Bengals at Texans

1 p.m. (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

A day after the Jets pulled off the season's biggest upset, the Bengals pulled off a stunning win of their own after taking down the heavily-favored Steelers, 27-17. But while their record has improved, the Bengals are not expected to deviate from their plan to strengthen their offensive line with their first draft pick. Assuming they stay at No. 3, the Bengals are expected to select Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, the 2019 became Outland Trophy winner. Based on his recent social media activity, Sewell appears to be OK with the possibility of being drafted by the Bengals, who last season selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

Panthers at Washington

4:05 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

The Panthers' once promising 2020 season can be defined by injuries and oh-so-close losses. But despite their 4-10 record, the Panthers should be a tough out for Washington, who is hoping to have Alex Smith back under center for Sunday's game. If the Panthers stay at their current spot in the draft order, they will likely have their pick between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. If the Panthers decide to stick with Teddy Bridgewater, an interesting option for them could be Florida junior tight end Kyle Pitts, who officially declared for the 2021 draft on Sunday. In eight games this season, Pitts caught 12 touchdowns, with nearly 91% of his catches resulting in either a first down or a touchdown.

Falcons at Chiefs

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Speaking of close losses, the Falcons have lost seven one-score games this season. They've lost their last three games by a combined 12 points that includes last Sunday's 31-27 home loss to the Buccaneers. The one positive amidst another losing season for Atlanta is the fact that the Falcons will be in position to select one of the top-rated players in the draft. And while many analysts have the Falcons taking a quarterback, don't be surprised if Atlanta swoops up cornerback Patrick Surtain II if they are able to acquire the No. 5 overall pick. Surtain, who recently was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will try to slow down Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley, quarterback Ian Book and the rest of the Irish offense in the Rose Bowl.