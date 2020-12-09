The benching heard around the NFL world took place early Tuesday afternoon, when it was announced that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will replace Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints. With his team mired in a four-game losing streak, Eagles coach Doug Pederson decided to see if Hurts, who went 5 of 12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last week's loss to the Packers, can give his struggling team a much-needed spark.

If Hurts can somewhat light a fire under the Eagles' struggling offense, Philadelphia could find itself drafting out of the top 10 when the draft takes place this spring. Conversely, if Philadelphia's offense continues to falter with Hurts under center, the Eagles may find themselves in a position to draft in the top three for the first time since 2016, when they selected Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick after trading with the Browns to acquire it. In their current position, Philadelphia should be in position to get one of the draft's top prospects at either receiver, cornerback or linebacker, three positions the Eagles need to improve going into the 2021 season.

Hurts' first start is one of five Week 14 games that figures to play a role in the race to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Before we get to this week's games that could affect the draft, here are my top-10 draft pick predictions based on the current draft order. A mini-mock draft of sorts, if you will.

1. Jets - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Jaguars - QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Bengals - OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

4. Chargers - OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

5. Cowboys - CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

6. Eagles - LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

7. Panthers - QB Zach Wilson, BYU

8. Falcons - EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

9. Dolphins - DL Kwity Paye, Michigan

10. Broncos - LB Joseph Ossai, Texas

Jets at Seahawks

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Gregg Williams' head-scratching coaching decision ultimately led to the 0-12 Jets inching closer to joining the '08 Lions and '17 Browns as the NFL's only 0-16 teams. The good news is that the Jets maintained their lead over the Jaguars for the race to acquire Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the overwhelming favorite to be be the No. 1 overall pick. After a slow start in Saturday's game against Virginia Tech, Lawrence led the Tigers on three second-half scoring drives that included a seven-yard touchdown run and his 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell. For the season, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Lawrence has thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing over 69% of his passes. He has also rushed for six touchdowns while helping the Tigers close in on yet another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Titans at Jaguars

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

The Jaguars may not get Lawrence, but they are in position to select the second-rated quarterback in this year's draft in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, whose team is currently looking for an opponent for this weekend after Michigan canceled "The Game" due to COVID-19. After a less than stellar outing during Ohio State's win over Indiana on Nov. 21, Fields was much more impressive in Saturday's 52-12 win over Michigan State. Against the Spartans, Fields completed 70.8% of his passes for 199 yards that included touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who is currently being projected as a Day 2 draft pick. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Fields also rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while improving to 18-1 as Ohio State's starting quarterback.

Cowboys at Bengals

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Unless they have a change of heart, the Cowboys, even if they land a top-two pick in the draft, will likely spend that pick on the draft's top-rated defensive player and not on the quarterback position. Our three CBS Sports NFL draft experts currently have the Cowboys taking either Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye, or Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley. If they are able to move ahead of the Bengals, the Cowboys could decide to spend their first-round pick on Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who everyone is expecting the Bengals to select with the No. 3 overall pick. If Sewell is off the board, the Bengals could instead choose to select LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who won a national championship with Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019.

Falcons at Chargers

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

While the majority of their losses have come in one-score games, the Chargers were blown out by the Patriots this past Sunday. At 3-9, the Chargers are again in position to get a top-five pick in the draft. And while everyone expected them to take a quarterback with last year's pick, the Chargers will likely have to choose between either selecting an offensive lineman or a defensive back. The Chargers' pick may ultimately come down to which position has the better-rated player when they are on the clock.

For the Falcons, the question is not about the position, but which defensive lineman they will select if they don't move from their current spot in the first round. It will likely come down to Paye or Gregory Rousseau, who could be the Dolphins' pick if Miami is ahead of Atlanta on the draft board.

Saints at Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

As stated above, the Eagles' season can go one of two ways with Hurts under center. Hurts will either revive an Eagles season that some would already consider lost, or he will negatively contribute to Philadelphia's ongoing backslide. If they finish last in the NFC East, they would be in position to "steal" Surtain from the Cowboys, as the Eagles are also in need of a lockdown cornerback. If they move ahead of the Bengals, Philadelphia would be in prime position to land Chase, as the Eagles need more receiving options for whoever will be their starting quarterback next season. If they stay at their current position, it's likely that the Eagles will pick Penn State's Micah Parsons, who like Surtain, may also be on the Cowboys' pre-draft radar.

Regardless of how it shakes out, the new development in Philadelphia is interesting for a multitude of reasons. One of those reasons is the correlation between Hurts' performance and the upcoming draft.