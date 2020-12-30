You've probably read dozens of draft articles telling you that Trevor Lawrence will be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and that Justin Fields will be someone's consolation prize with the No. 2 overall pick. Lawrence remains the overwhelming favorite to be taken by the Jaguars with the top pick, but there are now questions as to whether or not Fields will hear his name called next.

The uncertainly regarding the No. 2 overall pick is a result of Sam Darnold's recent success, Fields' recent struggles and the uncertainty regarding Adam Gase's future in New York. Darnold and Fields can both positively influence their futures over the next several days, while Gase's future will likely be determined sometime next week.

New York's intriguing draft situation will undoubtedly be impacted by the Jets' final game of what has been a bizarre 2020 season. The Jets' season finale is one of five Week 17 games that will impact how the first five picks of the 2020 draft pan out. Before we get to the games, here's a look at who currently has the top 10 picks in the draft along with my draft-pick predictions. A mini-mock draft of sorts.

1. Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Jets - OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

3. Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

4. Falcons - CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

5. Bengals - OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

6. Eagles - CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

7. Lions - QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

8. Giants - DL Kwity Paye, Michigan

9. Panthers - QB Zach Wilson, BYU

10. Broncos - LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Jaguars at Colts

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

The Jaguars are essentially locked into selecting Lawrence, who will take on Fields' Buckeyes in Friday's College Football Playoff semi-final. Lawrence's first NFL coach could possibly be Urban Meyer, who lost both of his bowl matchups against the Tigers during his highly-successful run in Columbus. Jacksonville's season finale against the Colts could be a chance for Gardner Minshew to showcase his talents once last time before possibly hitting the trade market this offseason. If he starts Sunday's game (Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has yet to decide on a Week 17 starter), Minshew will have his work cut out for him against an Indianapolis team that will be fighting for its playoff life. The Jaguars will likely be without rookie running back sensation James Robinson, who is dealing with an injury.

Jets at Patriots

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Gase possibly earned himself a stay of execution after CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday morning that he was "virtually certain" that Gase would be fired if the Jets lost to the Browns. The Jets responded by winning their second straight game against a team that is fighting for a playoff spot. New York enjoyed an efficient game from Darnold, who threw two touchdown passes while not throwing an interception for a third straight game. A strong game by Darnold on Sunday may convince the Jets' brass to give him another year to prove that he is New York's long-term solution at quarterback.

Given that Darnold is still just 23 years old, along with the fact that the Jets did not do too much to help him over the last three seasons, I have the Jets sticking with Darnold for 2021 and using their No. 2 overall pick on Oregon's Penei Sewell, the highest-rated offensive lineman in the draft. Sewell's presence would surely improve a Jets offense that has surrendered 40 sacks entering Sunday's game against the Patriots.

However, if Fields can have a breakout performance against the Tigers on Friday night, it could be enough to convince the Jets to make him their quarterback for the future. Improved decision making is one thing Fields will have to display against Clemson in the college football playoff, as he has a tendency to be indecisive inside the pocket.

Titans at Texans

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

While every Dolphins fans will be dialed into Sunday's must-win game against the Bills, the Texans-Titans game is also an important game for Miami. On September 1, 2019, the Dolphins acquired the Texans' 2021 first-round pick after trading Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil to Houston. The outcome of this game may come down to whether or not the Bills will play their starters and gun for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The Dolphins will probably take the best available player at either the offensive lineman, receiver or linebacker position. Offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, and linebacker Micah Parsons will surely be on Miami's draft radar.

Falcons at Buccaneers

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Quarter or cornerback? That appears to the question for the Falcons as it relates to the first round of the upcoming draft. If they lose Sunday's game, the Falcons will likely be in position to draft quarterbacks Zach Wilson or Mac Jones. If they choose to continue the Matt Ryan era into the 2021 season, they'll likely have their choice of the two top-rated cornerbacks: Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. Similar to the Jets' situation, who the Falcons' next coach is will likely help determine whether or not Ryan is back in Atlanta, which will impact which position the team addresses with their first pick.

Ravens at Bengals

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Sunday's game is truly a win-win for the Bengals, whose consecutive wins (including a prime time win over division rival Pittsburgh) have given Cincinnati fans reasons to feel good heading into the offseason. A win against AFC North rival Baltimore would increase the Bengals' optimism for the 2021. A loss wouldn't be bad either, as it would help Cincinnati get back into position to draft Penei Sewell with their first-round pick.

The Bengals will need a receiver to replace A.J. Green, who is expected to end his highly-successful 11-year run with the franchise this offseason. Cincinnati may also be tempted to use their first round-round pick on a tight end, especially if Florida's Kyle Pitts is there for the taking. But the Bengals' needs on the offensive line, especially considering the abuse Joe Burrow suffered before his rookie campaign was cut short due to injury, has to be the team's main priority in the draft.