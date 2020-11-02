Over the course of three days in April, 16 running backs were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The NFL has been known as a passing league over the past decade but more and more teams are embracing the benefits of countering smaller defenses with a productive run game. The 2021 NFL Draft running back class may not be as deep as its predecessor, but there is talent to be cultivated.

Here are a handful of the standout performances from the weekend:

Trey Ragas, Louisiana

The Ragin' Cajuns have produced some very talented running backs in recent years and the current version is no exception. In any given week, Louisiana might be led by Elijah Mitchell, Chris Smith or Ragas in rushing. On Saturday against Texas State, it was Ragas' day. For the first time in 2020, Ragas eclipsed 100 yards rushing. He finished with 131 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as well as one reception for eight yards. All three of his touchdowns came within the 10-yard line, which is an area where teams are prone to use a 5-foot-10 running back weighing 230 pounds.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

Stevenson received his first carries of the season against Texas Tech after serving a suspension. At 6-foot, 246 pounds, Stevenson is built more like a fullback than a running back, but he possesses the breakaway speed to play the latter; a lethal combination of traits. On 13 carries, he amassed 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a walloping of the Red Raiders. At one point, he hurdled a defender and revealed an undershirt that read: "I'm back." The junior college product also had two receptions for 13 yards. Stevenson is the most talented running back on the Sooners' roster but fumbling was an issue in 2019. The ball fell to the turf twice on 65 carries and Lincoln Riley was not going to tolerate a lack of ball security when he had other options at the position. It will be interesting to see if he continues to receive a lion's share of the touches throughout the 2020 season.

Master Teague III, Ohio State

When Penn State got within two scores of the Buckeyes, it was not for long. Ohio State kept them at arm's length throughout the game. A strong performance by quarterback Justin Fields allowed them to build that lead, but it was the ground game that sealed it. Ryan Day's team rushed 45 times for 208 yards and one touchdown. Teague, a bowling ball of a prospect from Tennessee, rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown in the 38-25 victory. He received a larger percentage of the carries after a near split with Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon against Nebraska.

Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

You're probably familiar with some of the talent that Wyoming football has produced: Josh Allen, Tashaun Gipson, etc., but you are probably not yet familiar with Valladay. It is time for that to change. After accumulating 1,265 rushing yards and 211 receiving yards as a sophomore, the Illinois native is averaging 125 rushing yards through two games in 2020. Valladay had 32 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii as well as two receptions for 32 yards. The prior week, he had just 87 rushing yards but contributed 44 yards through the air. His well-rounded skill set will appeal to talent evaluators.

Valladay's fumble against the Rainbow Warriors equaled his total from the entirety of 2019. His second touchdown, a six-yard scamper, allowed Wyoming to salt away the victory with a 17-point lead and 10 minutes remaining.

Zamir White, Georgia

White and the rest of the Georgia run game crushed the spirits of Kentucky's defense throughout the day. Outside of a Stetson Bennett turnover, the Bulldogs could not be stopped. White, a sophomore from North Carolina, topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career. UK had given up the second and third largest rushing days for D'Andre Swift the two years prior.

White amassed 136 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. On 4th-and-1 in the third quarter, all of the Wildcats were bunched up along the line of scrimmage and the running back poked through for not only a first down, but a 22-yard touchdown -- his longest run of the season.