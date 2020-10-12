Georgia's D'Andre Swift was regarded as the best running back prospect for the majority of the 2020 pre-NFL Draft process before LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire ultimately snuck in the back door and was taken in Round 1. The conversation has not been as one-sided this season. There are a handful of running backs who could be considered the top running back prospect. A few of the bigger names put on a show to ensure their names remain in the hunt.

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence and Etienne flexed their muscles Saturday against No. 7 Miami. Those two showed why they are considered among the best at their respective positions. Etienne rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. The Louisiana native also had eight receptions for 73 yards. His growth as a pass catcher over the past few years has been remarkable.

It would make sense to show the 72-yard touchdown run, but it was actually less impressive than the 20-yard carry that he produced late in the third quarter. Etienne took the carry up the middle, hurdled over one defender and nearly stiff-armed another into the earth's core to get the first down.

T.J. Pledger, Oklahoma

Oklahoma is without Trey Sermon (who transferred to Ohio State), Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson. One perk of being a nationally recognized college football brand is that there is always a talented player waiting in the wings. The Sooners turned to redshirt sophomore T.J. Pledger in the Red River Rivalry and Lincoln Riley's team needed every bit of his production.

It looked as though Oklahoma had secured victory when they were leading 31-17 with around five minutes remaining. Sam Ehlinger and Texas had other plans. They stormed back to tie the game and send it into overtime. After four periods, the Sooners had escaped with a 53-45 decision. In that contest, Pledger contributed 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as well as two receptions for 24 yards. It was the first time in his career eclipsing 100 rushing yards.

Brenden Knox, Marshall

Knox's first carry against Western Kentucky was a 45-yard touchdown. He showed an ability to plant and re-direct his motion on that particular play. The Ohio native is not the fastest player but, as a bigger back, he is not afraid to be physical. The jaunt to the end zone included a stiff-arm along the boundary. The redshirt junior recorded 107 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Over the course of his first two seasons, Knox compiled 20 total receptions. Through three games in 2020, he has yet to record a reception.

Najee Harris, Alabama

Harris has drawn comparisons to former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry and he looked the part Saturday. The senior averaged nine yards per carry in a 63-48 win over Ole Miss. Harris accumulated 206 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. He added another 42 yards through the air.

Ole Miss defenders were unable to individually tackle the California native. He was running through arm tackles as though they were turnstiles at the airport. It should not be assumed that speed and finesse are sacrificed at the expense of size and power. On the play below, he catches a pass out of the backfield, gets to the edge and hurdles a defender without much of a runway.

Zamir White, Georgia

White has been the subject of a few running back stock watches for positive reasons in the past, but he really struggled against Tennessee. Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh had some success running against the Volunteers, but White did not. He finished with 22 carries for 50 yards (2.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown. It was the most carries that he has received in a single game this season but the fewest rushing yards.

The sophomore from North Carolina did not record a reception for the first time in three games. If the NFL Draft were held today, he would likely be a Day 3 selection.

Running back rankings

When the initial CBS Sports Top 100 was released in August, there were only four running backs represented. There will certainly be some movement when those rankings are updated.