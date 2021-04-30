The Tennessee Titans had a hole at cornerback, and they addressed it with their first-round pick at No. 22 overall. With that selection, Tennessee took former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley. Farley was perviously seen as the top cornerback in this draft, but fell due to a few injury issues. It also didn't help that he opted out of the 2020 season.

Farley missed his pro day due to what was reported to be a minor procedure done on his back, while other cornerbacks like Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama and Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina saw their draft stocks soar. It was unknown where Farley would fall in the first round, but the Titans stepped up to the plate and took a shot on a young talent. In 2019, Farley was named All-ACC First Team with four interceptions, and recorded just a 24.4 completion percentage allowed as a primary defender, which was best in FBS.

The Titans had a major need at cornerback entering the draft, as they released their starters in Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson this offseason. Tennessee's secondary wasn't anything to write home about with that duo in the fold either, as the Titans ranked fourth-worst in passing yards allowed per game last season and also had the worst third-down defense in the league.

Farley is a corner who can come in and make an immediate impact, and he has a chip on his shoulder with 21 other teams passing on him.

"But best believe, any team that takes a corner over me, you know, I'm a dog," Farley said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's going to tick me off. It's going to tick me off. I'm gonna try to do them like Randy Moss did them, you know, when they let him fall. I'm gonna try to high step all the way to the end zone with the ball of my hands and point at my back when I get in there. That's the type of dude I am. I'll be suited up this fall and I can't wait."