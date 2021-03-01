There are still a few things to work through before Tua Tagovailoa can be penciled in as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, even if the team is still publicly toeing the line that he will be. As owners of the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, head coach Brian Flores and Co. are in prime position to potentially select a top-five quarterback for the second year in a row, or they could make Deshaun Watson happy and figure out a way to pry him away from the Houston Texans, or they could simply opt to roll with a developing Tagovailoa and instead get him a top-flight offensive weapon to help the former fifth overall pick truly find his NFL legs.

Should the do the latter, Tagovailoa knows who he'd like to see heading to South Florida -- ready to reunite with star Alabama running back Najee Harris, if possible.

"He's going to be a fun guy to watch this upcoming season," Tagovailoa told Yahoo! Sports, via the New York Post. "Hopefully we're on the same team."

The two spent a lot of time together in their days in Tuscaloosa, and Harris has emerged as one of the top two best halfbacks in this year's class, battling with Clemson's Travis Etienne for the No. 1 seat in the prospect pool. Harris finished his final season at Bama with 1,891 yards from scrimmage and a mammoth tally of 30 touchdowns, pushing his total production in his last two years at the school to 3,419 scrimmage yards and 50 touchdowns -- finishing his collegiate career with two national championships and Unanimous All-American honors in 2020 (along with several other career awards).

Don't bank on the Dolphins spending their coveted top-five pick on Harris, but they also own the 18th overall selection, which would be a much more feasible opportunity to grab Harris, if they are so inclined.

What they could do atop the draft, however, is potentially give Tagovailoa a reunion of a different kind, by grabbing the consensus best wideout in the country, namely Heisman Award winner DeVonta Smith. And so it goes that, on one end of the spectrum, the Dolphins have a chance to draft Tagovailoa's replacement in April or trade for Watson and push him to QB2 but, on the opposite end, they could triple down on him being the QB of the future by adding two former Bama weapons he once had success with in the hopes of setting the offense in Miami up for big expectations in 2021.



Tagovailoa knows which of those he'd like to see happen.