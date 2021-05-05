Perhaps no NFL team has endured a more tumultuous offseason than the Houston Texans. Two years after challenging the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the club has kicked off a total rebuild -- complete with a new coaching staff and a polarizing, shuffled front office -- all while preparing for the possibility of life without star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains under investigation by the NFL amid more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The 2021 draft was never going to solve all their issues, what with Houston limited on picks thanks to trades of years past, but now that the event is in the books, are they any closer to being competitive?

As we review each team's 2021 rookie class, here's a look at what the Texans got right and wrong with their picks, specifically what they still need to address and one area they definitely aced:

What the Texans got right

First, let's clarify something: As a whole, the Texans' offseason has largely been a disaster. They couldn't have predicted the Watson uncertainty, but even outside of that, the QB may have been bound to play elsewhere anyway. Bill O'Brien's willy-nilly deal-making of previous seasons hamstrung them coming into the draft, but their free agency activity this March was similarly uninspiring: Lots and lots of additions, but very little premium talent. All that said, if we're isolating their performance in the 2021 draft, knowing they came in with just six picks, well, it's hard to slam them, as many have. They needed a couple of high-upside swings, and they took them.

That primarily manifested itself in the third round, where they made their first selection: Quarterback Davis Mills. Taking a signal-caller so early, with Watson entering just his age-26 season, was a clear signal they're unsure if their franchise QB will suit up for them in September, or ever again. But how can the pick be called anything but smart? History says Mills is more likely to remain a developmental reserve than become a top-end No. 1, but you could do a lot worse. His size, youth and arm talent at least give Houston a more enticing option for October, November and beyond than conservative stopgap Tyrod Taylor. In the event Watson is actually done and the Texans are positioned to draft another QB early in 2022, then so be it! The name of the QB game in the NFL is to keep taking swings until you find one, so it's not going to hurt to have Mills also in the mix.

What the Texans still need to do

This is almost impossible to answer, because the team needs short- and long-term help at almost every position. So if you're looking for something concrete: They need to get to 2022, when they'll have more clarity about plans under center, as well as how to build around whomever is throwing passes. Not exactly a ticket-selling pitch, eh? That's the reality of the 2021 Texans, who are easily the favorites to claim next year's No. 1 pick, as things stand today. Again, Houston spent plenty this offseason, but for whom? Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay as rental running backs? Chris Conley as a No. 4 receiver? Christian Kirksey as a starting linebacker? A few names are intriguing (Shaq Lawson, Desmond King II, etc.), but they've added way more quantity than quality.

The best thing they can do in the meantime is figure out what happens with Watson. At present, it's hard to envision any scenario where he's back in Houston. So whether it's a trade or a league ruling on his legal situation, resolving his future (or lack thereof) with the team would go a long way toward defining what 2021 is supposed to be. At least then, they could move forward at the game's most important position with some kind of plan -- perhaps one not entirely dissimilar to that of the 2020 Chargers, who ushered Taylor out as the Opening Day starter, only to have the high-upside rookie waiting in the wings.