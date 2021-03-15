The 49ers are keeping the best fullback in the business. Kyle Juszczyk, a Pro Bowler each of the past five years, has come to terms with the 49ers on a five-year, $27 million deal. Juszczyk's agent confirmed the news on Sunday evening.

A fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Juszczyk spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens. A Pro Bowler during his final season in Baltimore, Juszczyk inked a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in 2017. Juszczyk has been an integral part of the 49ers' offense. Along with his blocking, Juszczyk has caught 102 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns during his first four years in San Francisco. He became the first fullback in nearly 20 years to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl during the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs.

"So incredibly thankful to be apart of this organization for five more years!" Juszczyk wrote on his Instagram account. "Thank you Faithful for the continuous support! Looking forward to showing that the juice is always worth the squeeze."

While Juszczyk is under contract, the 49ers have several other notable players who are slated to hit free agency on March 17. Among those players is left tackle Trent Williams, cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Solomon Thomas, safety Jaquiski Tartt, running bak Tevin Coleman and receiver Kendrick Bourne, among others. The 49ers' have nearly $31 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. That is the 10th highest total in the NFL entering the start of the new league year.

The 49ers are coming off of a disappointing 2020 season that saw them miss the playoffs a year after advancing to the Super Bowl. Injuries were a large reason why the 49ers won just six games last season. Look for the 49ers to focus on bolstering their cornerback, interior defensive line and quarterback positions over the next several weeks.