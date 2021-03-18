The Detroit Lions said goodbye to their top two wide receivers at the start of 2021 NFL free agency, with No. 1 target Kenny Golladay hitting the open market and veteran Marvin Jones signing with the Jaguars. Over a week after adding former Chargers and Raiders starter Tyrell Williams, they've signed another potential replacement, per ESPN and NFL Network, inking former Jets wideout Breshad Perriman to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The 27-year-old Perriman, who's joining his sixth team in five years, started a career-high 12 games in 2020 and figures to compete for a top job in Detroit. The former first-round draft pick has battled injuries as a deep-threat journeyman over the course of his career, missing at least two games for four straight seasons, but he's been a consistent big-play target when healthy. The UCF product has averaged more than 16.5 yards per catch in three straight years, playing for the Browns, Buccaneers and Jets.

Originally drafted by the Ravens in 2015, Perriman's move to Detroit is especially notable because of his family history. From 1991-1996, Perriman's father, Brett, played wide receiver for the Lions, twice topping 1,000 yards and helping the club to multiple playoff appearances.

Perriman finished 2020 with 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns in New York, a year after posting a career-high 36 receptions for 645 yards and six scores with the Buccaneers.