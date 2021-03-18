Earlier this month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry exuded confidence when asked about being able to keep his receiving corps in tact. Berry's words appear to be prophetic, as the Browns will reportedly bring Rashard Higgins back on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A former fifth-round pick, Higgins caught 39 passes for a career-high 599 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also caught seven passes for 116 yards in the Browns' two playoff victories. In his seven starts last season (including the playoffs), Higgins caught 26 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns. His best game came against the Bengals in Week 7, when he caught each of his six targets for 100 yards in Cleveland's 37-34 win.

"He obviously played a key role for us this past year, and we have a really positive history with him," Berry recently said of Higgins via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. We'll maintain consistently good communication with him and his reps. We'll see where it goes."

Berry also stated that the team has no plans to cut ties with fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Not only will Beckham (who is slated to make $14.5 million next year) be back, the Browns have no plans to part with Jarvis Landry, who is on the books to make $12.5 million next season.

"I think he's a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system, so we're looking forward to getting him back healthy," Berry recently said of Beckham, who continues to rehab from his torn ACL injury. The three-time Pro Bowler caught 23 of 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season before sustaining his season-ending injury. In 2019 (his first season in Cleveland), Beckham caught 74 of 133 targets for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns.

Berry laughed when asked about Landry's cryptic tweet that was posted late last month. While the tweet created a momentary stir, Berry said that the Browns have no plans to part with Landry, who is signed through the 2022 season.

"He played really well for us last year," Berry said of Landry, who led the Browns with 72 catches and 840 yards last season. "He's one of our team leaders. Unfortunately, I don't follow him on Twitter. We like Jarvis a lot."

Cleveland is in a good position to build off of last year's 11-5 record and wild-card round win over the Steelers. Landry, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield are all under contact, as well as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Myles Garrett, the team's leader in sacks last season, is signed through the 2026 season.