The splashy moves tend to get the most attention during the NFL offseason, so it's no wonder names like Kenny Golladay and Trent Williams got plenty of headlines once free agency officially got underway. Every year, however, when the season actually rolls around, we're reminded that some of the most important offseason additions aren't the most lucrative.

That said, who's in the early running for most underrated acquisition of this offseason? Here are 13 moves that aren't getting nearly as much love as they deserve:

Reported contract: 1 year, $5 million

He's the polar opposite of Ryan Fitzpatrick in terms of play style, but that doesn't mean he isn't a top-level No. 2. If Tua Tagovailoa were to go down for multiple games, Miami can rest assured its presumptive playoff hopes will be in good hands.

Reported contract: 1 year, $2.5 million

Say what you want about his Bears tenure, but Trubisky is the perfect backup for Josh Allen: young, mobile and experienced. He offers a lot more upside than Matt Barkley, and he comes at a bargain price. Such a win-win here.

Reported contract: 1 year, $3.25 million

The Texans have done a whole lot of nothing this offseason, but buried in their litany of replacement-level additions is a potential diamond in the rough in Lindsay, who's always had some juice when healthy. As a change-of-pace back, he's really good.

Reported contract: 2 years, $4.75 million

Carolina needs more at the position with Curtis Samuel gone, but you can do a whole lot worse at the reserve spot. Moore has never cracked a full-time role, but he was quietly a steady deep threat for Russell Wilson for three straight years.

WR Emmanuel Sanders (Bills)

Reported contract: 1 year, $6 million

Officially a journeyman at this point in his career, Sanders is as rock solid as they come. He's not scaring many corners these days, but in Buffalo, as a savvy safety valve for Josh Allen, he makes a ton of sense with Gabriel Davis taking over on the outside.

Reported contract: 1 year, $3.75 million

Nelson Agholor was a legitimate weapon for them in 2020, and Brown's injury history is a bit concerning, but if he's on the field, he can be just as productive in the play-making role. For such an inexpensive one-year flyer, why not?

Reported contract: 2 years, $14.5 million

Are the Jags going to be competitive in the next two years? Probably not. Has Jacksonville botched an offseason where it had loads of money to spend? Mostly. But Jones is still a productive outside target who should post solid numbers opposite D.J. Chark.

Reported contract: 1 year, $2.38 million

Raise your hand if you knew Higgins had 599 yards, averaged 16.2 yards per catch and scored six touchdowns in 2020. Those aren't gaudy totals, but they're worth well over $2.38 million. He's also only 26! This is smart, even if Odell Beckham Jr. is returning.

Reported contract: 2 years, $16 million

The G-Men are paying Rudolph handsomely considering the longtime Viking is 31 and hasn't been an elite full-timer for a few years. But he's a class act who'll instantly make Daniel Jones and the locker room better. He's already an upgrade on Evan Engram.

Reported contract: 1 year, $5.3 million

Tennessee's defensive overhaul is dependent on some big names (Bud Dupree, Janoris Jenkins) rebounding in a new system, but its re-commitment to Brown, just 26 and two years removed from All-Pro flashes, might be its smartest play on that side of the ball.

Reported contract: 3 years, $25.2 million

Instead of overpaying for other vets like Ronald Darby or William Jackson, the Chargers made the right move and rewarded their own. Davis, 26, has gotten better with each increase in playing time and offers both short- and long-term stability at corner.

Reported contract: 4 years, $24 million

The contract is a little scary, just because you don't often want to be paying $6 million per year for a small slot corner, but Hilton brings a nasty level of physicality and play-making to a division where he'll face his old team, the Steelers, twice a year. He'll be fun.

Reported contract: 1 year, $5 million

Why pay a 29-year-old safety when you're entering a full-on rebuild? Depends on which Harris shows up in 2021. At the top of his game, he's a rangy ball hawk who can singe-handedly liven up the defense. Not a bad gamble for a cap-strapped team.