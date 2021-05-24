The bulk of NFL free agency is over and done with, but there are still some intriguing names that are looking for new homes. One of those players is former Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, who is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. Ingram played in just seven games for the Chargers in 2020, but has proven to be an effective EDGE when healthy.

Ingram has played all nine of his NFL seasons in San Diego/Los Angeles with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old made three Pro Bowls from 2017-19, and has recorded double-digit sack numbers twice. Ingram did have a free-agent visit with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but left without putting pen to paper. His health is still a major question mark, and something Brian Flores and Co. will be discussing this week.

The Dolphins had a top 10 pass-rush unit in 2020, as they averaged 2.6 sacks per game. Still, they took a step backwards this offseason in that department with the losses of Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson -- who accounted for roughly one-fourth of Miami's sacks last year. The Dolphins did draft Jaelan Phillips at No. 18 overall, but adding a player like Ingram would not only bring some experience to the position, but add legitimate talent and depth as well.