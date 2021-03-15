Money is tight, players are plenty, stars are few and many deals will include tons of funny money that will never be paid out.

Welcome to NFL Free Agency 2021.

With the salary cap being $182.5 million — far lower than expected because of the pandemic — the free spending from years past will look different this year. There are still teams with a lot of cap room, teams that will spend, but the marquee players are minimal on the market. That means average players will be getting more than they should, but we will also see a lot of one-year deals for veterans — otherwise known as the prove-it deals.

The league year doesn't officially start until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but we know better than to wait for deals to get done until that time. The two-day legal tampering period is now the Wild West of free agency, so let the madness begin.

I will be grading most of the moves here, so stay tuned for my letter grades that will certainly come back to haunt me a year from now.

I normally don't like paying second contracts for backs, but this one works. Jones is an "air back," the type of player who can run it and be a big-time threat out of the backfield in the passing game.. He is a big part of their offense, so it works — even if it goes against my philosophy on backs.

Grade: B

Guard Kevin Zeitler agrees to terms with Ravens

This is a good move by Baltimore because they had issues in the middle of their line last year after Marshal Yanda retired last spring. Zeitler was released by the Giants for cap reasons, but he is still a quality guard. His signing could mean left guard Bradley Bozeman moves inside to center, which will solidify two positions.

Grade: B+