The New York Jets stayed quiet on the free-agent market throughout the day but have come alive in the waning hours of Day 1 of the legal tampering period. After reportedly signing wide receiver Corey Davis to boost the offense, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with pass-rusher Carl Lawson. The 25-year-old will earn $45 million over the life of the contract and includes $30 million guaranteed. It also has a max value of $47.4 million.

This signing puts an end to Lawson's four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports, the Jets were able to beat the Bengals in their attempt to retain Lawson. La Canfora added that most executives that he spoke with anticipated Lawson to not even be on the open market with Cincinnati hitting him with the franchise tag. With that never coming to fruition, that opened the door for New York to outbid the Bengals and add to its front-seven.

Adding Lawson does help New York, who ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks in 2020 with 31 on the season.

In 16 games played during what is now his final season in Cincinnati, Lawson totaled 5.5 sacks, 44 pressures, and 32 quarterback hits. All of those were team-highs in 2020 and would have either been No. 1 or No. 2 in New York's front-seven in 2020.