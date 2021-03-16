The New England Patriots have doled out cash like it's their job in 2021 NFL free agency, scooping up big names like Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Matt Judon during the league's legal tampering period. Somehow, they still might not be done. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the team has interest in both Chris Carson and Leonard Fournette at running back. Apparently intent on adding at least one veteran to the position, per Giardi, the Pats have been in contact with both free agents this week.

The running back market has been quiet since the start of legal tampering, with only the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones signing a lucrative four-year extension prior to free agency's unofficial kickoff. But Carson and Fournette are considered two of the top backs available, with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their respective teams, reportedly still interested in retaining the veterans. The former is coming off an injury-riddled 2020 but also has two 1,100-yard seasons on his Seahawks resume, while Fournette is fresh off a Super Bowl run as Tampa Bay's change-of-pace back behind Ronald Jones.

The Patriots aren't necessarily in dire need of another back, having invested recent draft picks in top backs Sony Michel and Damien Harris, but both players have struggled to either stay healthy or consistently produce as the club's No. 1 ball-carrier. Veteran reserves James White and Rex Burkhead, meanwhile, are both 2021 free agents. And New England has never been shy about introducing, if not overflowing, competition at the position.