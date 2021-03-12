The 2021 NFL offseason officially kicks off March 17, with the legal tampering period for free agent negotiations beginning two days earlier. A handful of big-name quarterbacks could still be on the move, but aside from that, we've also got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. Even with a reduced salary cap, plenty of teams could look to spend big ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2021, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Dak Prescott (27)
|QB
|Re-signed (4 years, $160M)
|2
Leonard Williams (26)
|DL
|Franchise tag
|3
Chris Godwin (25)
|WR
|Franchise tag
|4
Brandon Scherff (29)
|OG
|Franchise tag
|5
Trent Williams (32)
|OT
|Unsigned
|6
Shaquil Barrett (28)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|7
Allen Robinson (27)
|WR
|Franchise tag
|8
Justin Simmons (27)
|S
|Franchise tag
|9
Taylor Moton (26)
|OT
|Franchise tag
|10
Kenny Golladay (27)
|WR
|Unsigned
|11
Joe Thuney (28)
|OG
|Unsigned
|12
Hunter Henry (26)
|TE
|Unsigned
|13
Marcus Williams (24)
|S
|Franchise tag
|14
Lavonte David (31)
|LB
|Re-signed (2 years, $25M)
|15
Jonnu Smith (25)
|TE
|Unsigned
|16
Corey Linsley (29)
|C
|Unsigned
|17
John Johnson (25)
|S
|Unsigned
|18
Carl Lawson (25)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|19
Curtis Samuel (24)
|WR
|Unsigned
|20
William Jackson (28)
|CB
|Unsigned
|21
Romeo Okwara (25)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|22
Aaron Jones (26)
|RB
|Unsigned
|23
Bud Dupree (28)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|24
Anthony Harris (29)
|S
|Unsigned
|25
Melvin Ingram (31)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|26
Trey Hendrickson (26)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|27
Corey Davis (26)
|WR
|Unsigned
|28
JuJu Smith-Schuster (24)
|WR
|Unsigned
|29
Matt Milano (26)
|LB
|Re-signed (4 years, $44M)
|30
Alejandro Villanueva (32)
|OT
|Unsigned
|31
Haason Reddick (26)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|32
Marcus Maye (28)
|S
|Unsigned
|33
Matt Judon (28)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|34
Daryl Williams (28)
|OT
|Unsigned
|35
Shaquill Griffin (25)
|CB
|Unsigned
|36
Rob Gronkowski (31)
|TE
|Unsigned
|37
Patrick Peterson (30)
|CB
|Unsigned
|38
Dalvin Tomlinson (27)
|DT
|Unsigned
|39
Yannick Ngakoue (25)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|40
Will Fuller (26)
|WR
|Unsigned
|41
Jameis Winston (27)
|QB
|Unsigned
|42
Leonard Floyd (28)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|43
Jadeveon Clowney (28)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|44
Xavier Rhodes (30)
|CB
|Unsigned
|45
Eric Wilson (26)
|LB
|Unsigned
|46
Sammy Watkins (27)
|WR
|Unsigned
|47
Kevin King (25)
|CB
|Unsigned
|48
Austin Reiter (29)
|C
|Unsigned
|49
Jayon Brown (26)
|LB
|Unsigned
|50
Kenyan Drake (27)
|RB
|Unsigned
|51
Troy Hill (29)
|CB
|Unsigned
|52
T.Y. Hilton (31)
|WR
|Unsigned
|53
Russell Okung (32)
|OT
|Unsigned
|54
Keanu Neal (25)
|S
|Unsigned
|55
Chris Carson (26)
|RB
|Unsigned
|56
Nelson Agholor (27)
|WR
|Unsigned
|57
Gerald Everett (26)
|TE
|Unsigned
|58
Desmond King (26)
|S
|Unsigned
|59
Jared Cook (33)
|TE
|Unsigned
|60
David Andrews (28)
|C
|Unsigned
|61
Chidobe Awuzie (25)
|CB
|Unsigned
|62
Matt Feiler (28)
|OG
|Unsigned
|63
Matt Skura (28)
|C
|Unsigned
|64
Cam Robinson (25)
|OT
|Franchise tag
|65
Richard Sherman (32)
|CB
|Unsigned
|66
Denzel Perryman (28)
|LB
|Unsigned
|67
Aldon Smith (31)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|68
Brian Poole (28)
|CB
|Unsigned
|69
Cam Newton (31)
|QB
|Unsigned
|70
Mike Hilton (27)
|CB
|Unsigned
|71
Andy Dalton (33)
|QB
|Unsigned
|72
Ryan Kerrigan (32)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|73
Xavier Woods (25)
|S
|Unsigned
|74
Ronald Darby (27)
|CB
|Unsigned
|75
K.J. Wright (31)
|LB
|Unsigned
|76
James White (29)
|RB
|Unsigned
|77
Bashaud Breeland (29)
|CB
|Unsigned
|78
Mackensie Alexander (27)
|CB
|Unsigned
|79
Jaquiski Tartt (29)
|S
|Unsigned
|80
Shelby Harris (29)
|DL
|Unsigned
|81
James Conner (25)
|RB
|Unsigned
|82
Ndamukong Suh (34)
|DL
|Unsigned
|83
Jalen Mills (26)
|S
|Unsigned
|84
Sheldon Rankins (26)
|DL
|Unsigned
|85
Alex Mack (35)
|C
|Unsigned
|86
Lawrence Guy (30)
|DL
|Unsigned
|87
Cameron Sutton (26)
|S
|Unsigned
|88
Rashard Higgins (26)
|WR
|Unsigned
|89
Alex Anzalone (26)
|LB
|Unsigned
|90
Roy Robertson-Harris (27)
|EDGE
|Unsigned
|91
Rayshawn Jenkins (27)
|S
|Unsigned
|92
Rick Wagner (31)
|OT
|Unsigned
|93
Malik Hooker (24)
|S
|Unsigned
|94
Ricardo Allen (29)
|S
|Unsigned
|95
Tyus Bowser (25)
|LB
|Unsigned
|96
Antonio Brown (32)
|WR
|Unsigned
|97
Michael Davis (26)
|CB
|Unsigned
|98
Kendrick Bourne (25)
|WR
|Unsigned
|99
Leonard Fournette (26)
|RB
|Unsigned
|100
Nick Martin (27)
|C
|Unsigned