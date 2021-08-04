The preseason schedule begins on Thursday with the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys, 6-10 a year ago, had trouble defensively, as opponents outscored Dallas 473-395, an average of 29.5 to 24.7. The Steelers, meanwhile, were 12-4 and outscored their opponents 416-312, an average of 26 to 19.5. This will be the seventh NFL Hall of Fame Game appearance for both teams, and each has gone 3-3 so far.

Kickoff for the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2021 from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 33.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Here are several NFL lines and trends for Steelers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -1.5

Cowboys vs. Steelers over-under: 33 points

Cowboys vs. Steelers money line: Cowboys +105, Steelers -125

DAL: Last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2017, beating Arizona 20-18

PIT: Last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2015, losing 14-3 to Minnesota

Why the Steelers can cover

With the starters expected to see plenty of time on the bench, a number of young players will get their chance to shine. Among them could be cornerback Cameron Sutton, a third round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2017. Sutton played in all 16 games a season ago, recording 30 tackles, including 27 solo. He registered one sack, forced three fumbles, and had eight pass knockdowns.

First round draft pick Najee Harris is also expected to make his Steelers debut. The 23-year-old out of Alabama led the Crimson Tide in rushing and was a threat receiving out of the backfield. He finished 2020 with 251 carries for 1,466 yards (5.8 average) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 425 yards (9.9 average) and four more scores.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite that, Pittsburgh is not a lock to cover the Cowboys vs. Steelers spread. That's because the Cowboys made moves this past offseason to shore up the defense. Among those in the spotlight for Dallas will be rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. He played collegiately at Penn State and was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2019, Parsons led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles, including 52 solo, with five sacks for 44 yards. He also broke up five passes and forced four fumbles.

Another rookie looking to make his mark is cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a second-round draft selection. He played collegiately at LSU (2018) before transferring to Kentucky. He sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Last year, Joseph finished with 25 tackles, including 14 solo, with one pass breakup and four interceptions.

How to make Steelers vs. Cowboys picks

