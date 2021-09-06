The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to recapture the magic of the 2020 season when they begin their title defense on Thursday. The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady and a stout defense, won their final eight games last season on the way to a Super Bowl title. Tampa Bay welcomes the Dallas Cowboys to town for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game, with the Cowboys coming off a winless preseason. However, quarterback Dak Prescott projects to return to the lineup for Dallas in this NFC clash.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as a 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds. Before making any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. That success is no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread: Tampa Bay -7.5

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys over-under: 52 points

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas +310, Tampa Bay -400

DAL: Cowboys finished 5-11 against the spread in 2020

TB: Bucs were 12-8 against the spread last season

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas faces a significant challenge on the road against a top-flight opponent. With that said, there are reasons for optimism on both sides of the ball, especially with what projects to be a potent offense. The Cowboys are quite dangerous with the ball and have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Three different receivers finished with at least 800 receiving yards in 2020 and, with only five games from quarterback Dak Prescott, that was a strong accomplishment.

Amari Cooper is the most established of the group, grabbing 92 catches for 1,114 yards in 2020. He is flanked by former first round pick CeeDee Lamb, who is poised for a breakout after a 73-catch rookie season, and supporting pass-catcher Michael Gallup, who led the team with 14.3 yards per reception last season.

Dallas is also healthier along the offensive line, with the projected returns of Tyron Smith and La'El Collins.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Bucs ranked in the top eight of the NFL in points allowed (22.2 per game), total defense (fewer than 330 yards allowed per game), first downs allowed, interceptions (15), sacks (48) and turnover creation rate (14.0 percent of defensive drives). Tampa Bay also brings all of the key pieces back from a unit that held playoff-caliber opponents to just 19.5 points per game in the postseason.

Devin White is a standout linebacker, finishing in the top five of the NFL in solo tackles (97) and combined tackles (140), and he was also tied for third in the league with 15 tackles for loss. Carlton Davis excelled in the secondary with 18 passes defended and four interceptions, both ranking in the top ten of the league, and Jason Pierre-Paul earned a Pro Bowl selection last year after generating 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Tampa Bay also finished in the top seven in both turnovers committed and forced, with above-average starting field position on both sides of the ball.

