Favorites have rolled in the past two Super Bowls, with the Chiefs knocking off the 49ers by 11 points in 2020 and the Patriots beating the Rams by 10 points in 2019. Kansas City is a three-point favorite this year in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers (+3) spread has held steady, but the over-under has come down a point, now sitting at 56 after opening at 57. There are countless ways to make Super Bowl LV bets, but the spread and total remain the most popular.

Making the right call on both of them in a Super Bowl parlay will spice up the return. But where are the best values in those Super Bowl 55 bets?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for Super Bowl LV

One of the top Super Bowl LV NFL picks the model recommends: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs goes over the total of 56. This number has come down a point since the opener, and that's been enough for the model to find value on the over, even though it is one of the highest in Super Bowl history.

These teams are built to score. The Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points per game during the regular season. The Chiefs weren't far behind at 29.6 points per contest. If those averages hold, Super Bowl LV very well could end up hitting a total in the 60s.

Oddsmakers also regularly underestimated Tampa Bay when it came to totals this year. The Bucs hit the over 11 times, while the under hit just eight times in their games.

SportsLine's model is calling for both quarterbacks to throw for at least two touchdowns. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, meanwhile, all have at least 65 yards receiving. Those big plays in the passing game help the scoreboard stay busy as the simulations show value on the over.

How to make Super Bowl LV NFL picks, parlays

The model has also made the call on which team covers.

What are the top NFL picks for Super Bowl LV? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Super Bowl LV, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.