The 2021 Super Bowl was originally scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but construction delays led to the game being moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. After the Buccaneers defeated the Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game, they'll now become the first team in Super Bowl history to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff for the 2021 Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The Chiefs are three-point favorites in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but where does the betting value lie in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs? Fans everywhere will make NFL picks on Super Bowl LV, but if you're feeling bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going big, putting together a two-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a payout of almost 3-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at payout of nearly 3-1. You can only see them here.

Top NFL predictions for Super Bowl LV

One of the top Super Bowl LV NFL picks the model recommends: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 56.5. Not only have the Chiefs scored 22 points or fewer in three of their last four games, they've also held their opponents to under 25 points in three of four games. They won slower-paced contests over the Browns (22-17) and Falcons (17-14) in the last month before limiting Josh Allen and the Bills to 5-of-14 on third-down conversions.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay has held opponents to 27 points or fewer in 10 straight games and sacked Aaron Rodgers five times last week.

In Super Bowl history, overs have gone 27-26-1, but when the total has closed at 50 points or higher, unders have gone 8-3-1. The model predicts that both defenses do just enough slow down Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, combining for four sacks and forcing three turnovers to help the under hit in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Super Bowl LV NFL picks, parlays

The model has also made the call on which team covers, saying one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get every pick for Super Bowl LV here.

What are the top NFL picks for Super Bowl LV? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Super Bowl LV, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.