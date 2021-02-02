The Kansas City Chiefs waited 50 years between Super Bowl championships, but are now just one victory away from back-to-back world championships. Standing in the Chiefs' way is six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady with a new team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are three-point favorites in the 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, with Kansas City entering the game 11-5 against the spread when playing a team with a winning record.

The total for points scored in Super Bowl LV is at 56.5 -- down a half-point from the opening line. But where does the betting value lie in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs? Fans everywhere will make NFL picks on Super Bowl LV, and if you're feeling bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going big, putting together a two-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a payout of almost 3-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

Top NFL predictions for Super Bowl LV

One of the top Super Bowl LV NFL picks the model recommends: Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City goes under the total of 56.5. In many ways, the regular season matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs was a preview of Super Bowl 55, and the 27-24 Chiefs victory both went under its 56-point total and would have finished under the Super Bowl total.

Although Patrick Mahomes was the star of that Week 12 game, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Tyreek Hill -- it was the Chiefs defense that was able to keep the Buccaneers out of the end zone through three quarters that was the difference. Tampa Bay mustered just 10 points through the first 45 minutes of play before a strong fourth-quarter rally made it close.

Tampa Bay's pass defense has improved since Week 12 en route to earning its second Super Bowl appearance and the first since winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. The Buccaneers allowed just 262 passing yards on average to Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay during their NFC playoffs run.

SportsLine's model is calling for the Buccaneers defense to hold Mahomes under 300 passing yards, which results in the under hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations and makes it one of its strongest NFL picks for Super Bowl LV. Because of the model's confidence, you should prepare to lock that in as a key part of your Chiefs vs. Buccaneers NFL parlays.

