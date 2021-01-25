The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won three straight road games to reach the 2021 Super Bowl, and now they'll have a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. Tampa Bay knocked off the top-seeded Packers in the NFC Championship Game despite Tom Brady throwing three interceptions. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as champions after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005, are three-point favorites in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 56.5 in the current Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds. Fans everywhere will make NFL picks on Super Bowl LV, but if you're feeling truly bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going big, putting together a two-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a payout of almost 3-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at payout of nearly 3-1. You can only see them here.

Top NFL predictions for Super Bowl LV

One of the top Super Bowl LV NFL picks the model recommends: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 56.5. These two teams met in Week 12, with Kansas City earning a 27-24 victory on the road. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in that victory, while Brady completed 27 passes for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, both defenses have seen plenty of improvement since that matchup in November. The Buccaneers are giving up an average of 23 points per game thus far in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, while the Chiefs are allowing just 20.5. In addition, the total has gone under in four of Tampa Bay's last six games at Raymond James Stadium.

SportsLine's model is calling for both defenses to have another strong showing in Super Bowl LV. In fact, the model says these teams stay under the total in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it one of its strongest NFL picks for Super Bowl LV. Confidently lock that in as a key part of your Chiefs vs. Buccaneers NFL parlays.

How to make Super Bowl LV NFL picks, parlays

The model has also made the call on which team covers, saying one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get every pick for Super Bowl LV here.

What are the top NFL picks for Super Bowl LV? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Super Bowl LV, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.