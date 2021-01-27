Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. The Buccaneers reeled off three consecutive victories on the road to the 2021 Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has won seven straight games, but the Buccaneers are still three-point underdogs according to the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers met earlier this season, with Kansas City securing a 27-24 victory in Week 12. Will Kansas City repeat or will Brady and the Bucs lift the Lombardi Trophy on their home turf? And which team should you back in your NFL parlays? Fans everywhere will make NFL picks on Super Bowl LV, but if you're feeling bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going big, putting together a two-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a payout of almost 3-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at payout of nearly 3-1. You can only see them here.

Top NFL predictions for Super Bowl LV

One of the top Super Bowl LV NFL picks the model recommends: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 56.5. Kansas City's offense put up 38 points against the Bills, but the Chiefs have struggled to score points in recent weeks. In fact, the Chiefs haven't topped 23 points in three of their last four games.

Tampa Bay's defense, meanwhile, hasn't allowed more than 27 points in 10 consecutive games. The Buccaneers have also recorded five interceptions in the 2021 NFL Playoffs and are giving up just 23 points per game in the postseason.

SportsLine's model is calling for a defensive battle between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, predicting the teams will stay under the total in well over 50 percent of simulations. Confidently lock that in as a key part of your 2021 Super Bowl parlays.

How to make Super Bowl LV NFL picks, parlays

The model has also made the call on which team covers, saying one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get every pick for Super Bowl LV here.

What are the top NFL picks for Super Bowl LV? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Super Bowl LV, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.