The 2021 NFL Playoffs will begin on Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Buffalo Bills to kick off an expanded Wild Card Weekend schedule. With the NFL playoff bracket expanded from 12 teams to 14, there are now just two teams receiving byes and six Wild Card games instead of four. Now, bettors across the country are studying the 2021 NFL odds in search of the best values.

The Chiefs and Packers will both wait until next week to begin their postseason run, and they're the two favorites in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook at +180 and +450, respectively. However, betting on NFL futures is all about identifying value. Before you make your NFL postseason bets or 2021 Super Bowl predictions, you'll want to check out the 2021 NFL Playoff picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,900 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning almost $900. The model enters Week 13 on an incredible 119-77 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest NFL postseason odds from William Hill Sportsbook, simulated every snap of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, and the results are in.

Best values for 2021 NFL Playoff picks

One of the model's best bets for the postseason: The Indianapolis Colts are a strong value to win the AFC at +1800. Indianapolis is the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff bracket, but the Colts are coming off an 11-5 season in which they ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, and total defense.

The Colts had a scoring differential of plus-89 and outgained opponents by 735 yards. They'll have a tough road as the No. 7 seed playing all their games on the road, but Indianapolis beat two playoff teams as visitors during the regular season (Chicago, Tennessee). In those two victories, they allowed just 281.5 yards of total offense per game.

If Colts quarterback Philip Rivers can protect the football while continuing to threaten downfield (7.7 yards per pass attempt), the Colts will be a tough out for anybody. That's why the model predicts they'll win the AFC in 6.1 percent of simulations, far outpacing their implied odds of 5.3 percent.

How to make 2021 NFL futures bets and Super Bowl picks

The model has also made the call on the postseason outlook for every other NFL contender. It's also high on another double-digit longshot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

2021 NFL Playoff odds



2021 NFL Playoff odds

AFC winners:

Chiefs -120

Bills +350

Ravens +550

Steelers +1000

Titans +1500

Colts +1800

Browns +2500

NFC winners:

Packers +160

Saints +280

Buccaneers +400

Seahawks +450

Rams +1200

Washington +4000

Chicago +4000

2021 Super Bowl odds:

Chiefs +190

Packers +450

Bills +700

Saints +750

Buccaneers +1000

Ravens +1100

Seahawks +1200

Steelers +2000

Rams +2800

Titans +3000

Colts +4000

Browns +5000

Bears +8000

Washington +8000