The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here as we are through 13 weeks. You know what that means: the playoff picture is actually beginning to take shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the AFC North to the ever-shifting landscape of the AFC East to the mercurial collection of NFC wild card foes, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture into December and finish up Week 13 tonight.

Below, find an updated 2021 NFL playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC

On the brink

8. Steelers (6-5-1)

9. Colts (7-6)

10. Raiders (6-6)

11. Browns (6-6)

12. Broncos (6-6)

13. Dolphins (6-7)

Out of the race

14. Jets (3-9)

15. Texans (2-10)*

16. Jaguars (2-10)

Note: * = officially eliminated.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Patriots on bye)

No. 7 Bills at No. 2 Titans

No. 6 Bengals at No. 3 Ravens

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Chiefs



NFC

Cardinals (10-2) Packers (9-3) Buccaneers (9-3) Cowboys (8-4) Rams (8-4) Washington (6-6) 49ers (6-6)

On the brink

8. Eagles (6-7)

9. Vikings (5-7)

10. Panthers (5-7)

11. Falcons (5-7)

12. Saints (5-7)

13. Giants (4-8)

14. Bears (4-8)

15. Seahawks (4-8)

Out of the race

16. Lions (1-10-1)

Note: * = officially eliminated.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Cardinals on bye)

No. 7 49ers at No. 2 Packers

No. 6 Washington at No. 3 Buccaneers

No. 5 Rams at No. 4 Cowboys

