It took nearly two decades, but the Cleveland Browns have finally ended the NFL's longest playoff drought. The Browns won a nail-biter over the Steelers, 24-22, on Sunday, which allowed them to officially clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.

The Browns were one of two AFC North teams that locked up a playoff spot with a win during the early slate of games. The Ravens clinched the fifth overall seed in the AFC with a 38-3 win over the Bengals. The biggest loser during the early slate of games was the Dolphins, who got blown out 56-26 by Buffalo.

If the Dolphins had won, they would have clinched the final playoff berth in the AFC, but instead, they're going to have to sweat things out while watching the Colts-Jaguars game. If the Colts win, then Indianapolis is going to the playoffs. However, if Jacksonville pulls off the upset, then Miami will be headed to the postseason.

With that in mind, let's check out how the playoff seedings look heading into the 4 p.m. games.

NOTE

One asterisk means a playoff spot has been clinched.

Two asterisks means playoff spot and seed have both been clinched.

AFC playoff standings after 1 p.m. games

1. AFC West champion** (14-1) Chiefs The Chiefs didn't have to worry about anything this week and that's because they already had the top seed in the AFC locked up heading into Week 17. After resting their starters against the Chargers, the Chiefs will be getting even more rest heading into the playoffs and that's because they don't have to play on Wild-Card Weekend. Status: Top seed clinched.

2. AFC East champion** (13-3) Bills The Bills absolutely destroyed the Dolphins on Sunday and thanks to that win, they've now locked up the two-seed. The reason that's a big deal is because it guarantees them a home playoff game in the divisional round if they can pick up a win in a wild-card game that will also be played in Buffalo. Status: Two-seed clinched.

3. AFC North champion** (12-4) Steelers Despite benching all of their starters, the Steelers were still almost able to pull off an upset in Cleveland. However, they came up just short, which means they're now locked into the three-seed. The loss to Cleveland now means that the Steelers will be hosting the Browns in the wild-card round. Status: Three-seed clinched.

4. AFC South champion* (10-5) Titans The Titans weren't involved in the early games, but they did get some good news: Due to Miami's loss, the Titans have now clinched a playoff berth. The Titans can win the division with a victory over Houston or they could end up as a wild-card team if they lose and the Colts win. Status: Playoff berth clinched, can still win division. For live updates on the Titans-Texans game, be sure to click here. 5. Wild card 1** (11-5) Ravens Not only did the Ravens lock up a playoff spot with their win over the Bengals, but thanks to Miami's loss, Baltimore has also clinched the fifth-seed, which means that the Ravens will be either facing the Titans or Colts in the wild-card round. Status: Five-seed clinched. For live updates on the Titans-Texans game, be sure to click here.

6. Wild card 2** (11-5) Browns We have some good news and some bad news for Browns fans. The good news is that the drought is over and the Browns have clinched a playoff spot! The bad news is that the Browns will have to travel to Pittsburgh for the first round of the playoffs and unlike Week 17, the Steelers will actually be playing their starters in that game. Status: Six-seed clinched

7. Wild card 3 (10-5) Colts Heading into the 4 p.m. games, this is the only playoff spot in the AFC that's still up for grabs. If the Colts beat the Jaguars, they're in. A win over Jacksonville could also give Indy the AFC South title if it's combined with a Titans loss. The game against Jacksonville is must-win though, because if the Colts lose, they're out and the final AFC playoff spot will go to the Dolphins. For live updates on the Jaguars-Colts game, be sure to click here.

NFC playoff standings after 1 p.m. games