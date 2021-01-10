It's fitting that the first round of the playoffs is now known as Super Wild-Card Weekend, because things got Super Wild during the first day of action on Saturday. Although there were only three games, there was plenty of excitement: We saw one crazy finish, one upset and one game that went almost exactly as everyone expected.

The crazy game came in Buffalo where the Bills won their first playoff game since 1995 with a 27-24 win over the Colts. The Bills got 324 passing yards and two touchdowns from Josh Allen, but that almost wasn't enough as the Colts had the ball in the final two minutes with a chance to win the game with a touchdown or tie it with a field goal. The game wasn't decided until a Hail Mary by Philip Rivers fell incomplete on the game's final play.

In Seattle, the Rams pulled off the first upset of the postseason with a 30-20 win over the Seahawks. The Rams lost starting quarterback John Wolford to injury in the first quarter, but that didn't seem to deter their offense, which was led by Cam Akers, who totaled 176 yards in the win (131 rising, 45 receiving). The Rams defense also came up big with five sacks of Russell Wilson and a pick-six from Darious Williams. The loss was Russell Wilson's first ever at home in the playoffs.

The game that went as expected was Tampa Bay's win over Washington. Although the Football team kept things close, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were able to escape with a 31-23 win.

Here's a look at the entire playoff schedule as we head into the second day of Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Super Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(2) Bills 27-24 over (7) Colts: For the first time in 25 years, the Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game and they did it in dramatic fashion. The Bills jumped out to a 24-10 lead and then held on for dear life in the fourth quarter as the Colts rallied back. Josh Allen came up huge for Buffalo by accounting for 378 of the Bills' 397 total yards. Allen threw for 324 yards and a TD while also rushing for 54 yards and another TD.

(6) Rams 30-20 over (3) Seahawks: We didn't have to wait long for the first upset of the wild-card round and that's because it happened in the second game of the weekend. The Rams were able to stun the favored Seahawks thanks to a defense that smothered Russell Wilson, holding him to 11 of 27 passing and sacking him five times. Offensively, Cam Akers carried the Rams with 131 yards and one touchdown.

(5) Buccaneers 31-23 over (4) Washington: His uniform might have changed, but Tom Brady's ability to dominate in the playoffs didn't. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay win.

Sunday, January 10

(5) Ravens 20-13 over (4) Titans: It took three years, but Lamar Jackson finally got the playoff monkey off his back by earning his first postseason win ever. The Ravens quarterback definitely earned it as he threw for 179 yards while also rushing for 137 yards. Jackson also provided the most electrifying play of the game with a 48-yard TD run in the win.

(7) Bears at (2) Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16 or Sunday, January 17

AFC Divisional Round: Ravens/Steelers at Bills

AFC Divisional Round: Browns/Ravens at Chiefs

NFC Divisional Round: Bears/Buccaneers/Rams at Packers

NFC Divisional Round: TBA vs. TBA

Note: The NFL hasn't yet released the schedule for the divisional round. If the Saints win on Sunday, the Rams will play at Green Bay and New Orleans will play Tampa Bay. If the Bears win on Sunday, the Rams will play the Buccaneers and the Bears will play the Packers.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, February 7

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)