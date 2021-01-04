The NFL playoffs are finally upon us and this year, they're going to have a decidedly different look. Not only will there be 14 teams in the postseason for the first time in league history, but there will also be some fresh faces and that's because the two longest playoff droughts in the NFL both came to an end this year.

In the AFC, the Browns are in the postseason for the first time since 2002, which ends the longest playoff drought in the NFL. In a twist of fate, the Browns will be forced to play a Steelers team that knocked Cleveland out of the playoffs each of the past two times that the Browns have made it (1994, 2002). The Browns will be gunning to win their first playoff game since 1994, but they won't be the only team looking to end a dry spell. The Bills, who will be facing the Colts, will be trying to win their first postseason game since the 1995 season.

The Bills will be kicking off the playoffs this year with the first game on Saturday while the Browns will close out the wild-card round with a game against the Steelers on Sunday night.

In the NFC, Tom Brady has led the Buccaneers to their first postseason appearance since 2007, which ends the longest playoff drought in that conference. Although Brady has been to the playoffs 17 times, this will mark the first time he's qualified on a wild-card team. (He's played in the wild-card round before, but that only happened because the Patriots were hosting a game as a division champion.)

The NFC is absolutely loaded with star power. Besides Brady, the conference will also feature three other Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Compared to those three, Rodgers is going to have a slightly easier time getting back to the Super Bowl and that's because the Packers have a first-round bye.

With 14 teams, the playoffs will have a slightly different look this year. For the first time ever, the wild-card round will feature a triple-header on both Saturday and Sunday. After somehow managing to play 256 regular season games during a pandemic, all the NFL has to do is play 13 more to crown a Super Bowl champion. With that in mind, here's the entire schedule for the postseason.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(7) Colts at (2) Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

(6) Rams at (3) Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

(5) Buccaneers at (4) Washington/Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, January 10

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET (ABC)

(7) Bears at (2) Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Sunday, January 17

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Note: The Chiefs and Packers will both be playing their first game of the postseason in the divisional round, but the schedule for this round hasn't been released yet.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, February 7

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)