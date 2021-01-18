The NFL playoffs started with 14 teams and now we're officially down to four after a divisional round that saw three very familiar faces and one party-crasher advance.

The party-crashing team is the Buffalo Bills, who are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993. Coincidentally, the Bills will be facing the very same team they played 27 years ago: The Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, the biggest question heading into the AFC title game revolves around the health of Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback suffered a concussion during Kansas City's 22-17 divisional round win over the Browns and it's unclear if he'll be able to play this week.

The AFC Championship will be a rematch of a Week 6 game in Kansas City that the Chiefs won 26-17. This week's game will also be played in Kansas City and it will mark the third year in a row that the Chiefs have hosted the AFC title game.

In the NFC, there's going to be an epic showdown in Green Bay between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who have never met in the postseason. After playing in 13 AFC title games with the Patriots, Brady is now headed to the NFC title game for the first time in his career. As for Brady's team, the Buccaneers are in the NFC title game for the first time since 2002.

On the Packers' end, they'll be hosting their first NFC Championship since the 2007 season, which is game that Rodgers was on the field for, but he didn't play in. Rodgers has started in four NFC title games over the course of his career, but this will mark the first time he's ever started a title game at home.

Like the AFC Championship, the NFC title game is also a rematch of a regular season game. Back in Week 6, the Buccaneers handed the Packers a 38-10 loss in Tampa Bay.

With that in mind, here's the schedule for the rest of the postseason, including Super Bowl LV.

Super Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(2) Bills 27-24 over (7) Colts: For the first time in 25 years, the Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game and they did it in dramatic fashion. The Bills jumped out to a 24-10 lead and then held on for dear life in the fourth quarter as the Colts rallied back. Josh Allen came up huge for Buffalo by accounting for 378 of the Bills' 397 total yards. Allen threw for 324 yards and a TD while also rushing for 54 yards and another TD.

(6) Rams 30-20 over (3) Seahawks: We didn't have to wait long for the first upset of the wild-card round and that's because it happened in the second game of the weekend. The Rams were able to stun the favored Seahawks thanks to a defense that smothered Russell Wilson, holding him to 11 of 27 passing and sacking him five times. Offensively, Cam Akers carried the Rams with 131 yards and one touchdown.

(5) Buccaneers 31-23 over (4) Washington: His uniform might have changed, but Tom Brady's ability to dominate in the playoffs didn't. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay win.

Sunday, January 10

(5) Ravens 20-13 over (4) Titans: It took three years, but Lamar Jackson finally got the playoff monkey off his back by earning his first postseason win ever. The Ravens quarterback definitely earned it as he threw for 179 yards while also rushing for 137 yards. Jackson also provided the most electrifying play of the game with a 48-yard TD run in the win.

(2) Saints 21-9 over (7) Bears: New Orleans won this game in a blowout and that was mostly thanks to a Saints defense that absolutely shut down Chicago's offense. The Saints limited the Bears to just 239 yards of total offense, which set the franchise record for fewest yards allowed in a postseason game. The defense also got some help from Drew Brees, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

(6) Browns 48-37 over (3) Steelers: The Steelers had a total first-half meltdown that allowed the Browns to pick up their first playoff win since 1994. Not only did Ben Roethlisberger throw three interceptions during a brutal first half, but the Steelers also gave up a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage when the Browns recovered a fumble in the end zone after Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Roethlisberger's head. It was an ugly day for the Steelers, but a memorable win for the Browns.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

(1) Packers 32-18 over (6) Rams: This was a one-score in the fourth quarter, but then Aaron Rodgers blew it open with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard that put Green Bay up two scores with just seven minutes left to play. The long scoring throw was part of a big game for Rodgers, who not only threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns, but he also rushed for another touchdown.

(2) Buffalo 17-3 over (6) Baltimore: The Bills are headed to their first AFC title game since 1993 and they have their defense to thank for that. Not only did they hold the high-powered Ravens to just three points, but Taron Johnson came up with the biggest play of the game when he picked off Lamar Jackson and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown in the second half.

Sunday, January 17

(1) Kansas City 22-17 over (6) Cleveland: The Chiefs jumped out to a 19-3 lead and then hung on for dear life in the second half after Patrick Mahomes went out with a concussion. With Mahomes out, the Chiefs turned to Chad Henne, who made several huge plays down the stretch, including a fourth-and-1 conversion from his own 48-yard line with just 80 seconds left that iced the game.

(5) Buccaneers 30-20 over (2) Saints: In what might have been the final game of Drew Brees' storied career, the Saints quarterback played a game that definitely won't be making it on to his career highlight reel. Brees threw three interceptions as the Saints turned the ball over four times in the 10-point loss.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

(5) Buccaneers at (1) Packers

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

(2) Bills at (1) Chiefs

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, February 7

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)