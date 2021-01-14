There were 14 teams when the NFL playoffs started, but that number is now down to just eight after a Super Wild-Card Weekend that saw six teams get eliminated, including four teams that won their division this season (Washington, Tennessee, Seattle and Pittsburgh).

With the wild card out of the way, it's time to move on to the divisional round, which is absolutely loaded. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will make their postseason debut on Saturday when they host the Rams. The two coaches in that game know each other well as Green Bay's Matt Lafleur served as the offensive coordinator for Rams coach Sean McVay just three years ago.

The other half of the NFC bracket is going to give us one of the greatest quarterback showdowns in NFL postseason history: Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. The Saints actually swept the Buccaneers during the regular season and if they can pick up one more win, they'll advance to the NFC title game for the second time in three years.

In the AFC, the Cleveland Browns have decided to crash the divisional party. The Browns picked up their first playoff win since the 1994 season on Sunday when they absolutely stunned the Steelers. The Browns will have to pull off an even bigger upset if they want to advance to the AFC title game and that's because they'll be playing the Chiefs.

Another big drought in the AFC ended during the wild-card round when the Bills won their first playoff game since 1995. The win by Buffalo means that the Bills will be hosting the Ravens this week after Lamar Jackson engineered the first postseason win of his career in the wild-card round.

With that in mind, here's the entire schedule for the rest of the postseason. .

Super Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(2) Bills 27-24 over (7) Colts: For the first time in 25 years, the Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game and they did it in dramatic fashion. The Bills jumped out to a 24-10 lead and then held on for dear life in the fourth quarter as the Colts rallied back. Josh Allen came up huge for Buffalo by accounting for 378 of the Bills' 397 total yards. Allen threw for 324 yards and a TD while also rushing for 54 yards and another TD.

(6) Rams 30-20 over (3) Seahawks: We didn't have to wait long for the first upset of the wild-card round and that's because it happened in the second game of the weekend. The Rams were able to stun the favored Seahawks thanks to a defense that smothered Russell Wilson, holding him to 11 of 27 passing and sacking him five times. Offensively, Cam Akers carried the Rams with 131 yards and one touchdown.

(5) Buccaneers 31-23 over (4) Washington: His uniform might have changed, but Tom Brady's ability to dominate in the playoffs didn't. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay win.

Sunday, January 10

(5) Ravens 20-13 over (4) Titans: It took three years, but Lamar Jackson finally got the playoff monkey off his back by earning his first postseason win ever. The Ravens quarterback definitely earned it as he threw for 179 yards while also rushing for 137 yards. Jackson also provided the most electrifying play of the game with a 48-yard TD run in the win.

(2) Saints 21-9 over (7) Bears: New Orleans won this game in a blowout and that was mostly thanks to a Saints defense that absolutely shut down Chicago's offense. The Saints limited the Bears to just 239 yards of total offense, which set the franchise record for fewest yards allowed in a postseason game. The defense also got some help from Drew Brees, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

(6) Browns 48-37 over (3) Steelers: The Steelers had a total first-half meltdown that allowed the Browns to pick up their first playoff win since 1994. Not only did Ben Roethlisberger throw three interceptions during a brutal first half, but the Steelers also gave up a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage when the Browns recovered a fumble in the end zone after Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Roethlisberger's head. It was an ugly day for the Steelers, but a memorable win for the Browns.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

(6) Rams at (1) Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET (Fox)

(5) Ravens at (2) Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, January 17

(6) Browns at (1) Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

(5) Buccaneers at (2) Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, February 7

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)