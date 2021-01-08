The NFL has plenty of electric young quarterbacks inn the league in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, securing a bright future for the game's signal callers. The previous generation of quarterbacks isn't ready to fade into the sunset just yet.

This year's postseason is the first time five quarterbacks age 37 or older will start a playoff game in NFL history, a product of the new 14-team playoff system that allows more opportunities for franchises to qualify for the postseason. That still doesn't take away how well the game's oldest quarterbacks performed in 2020.

Here are the five quarterbacks age 37 or older starting in the playoffs:

Alex Smith isn't far behind the "old guard" on this list, as the Washington Football Team quarterback is 36 years and 246 days old. These are all the quarterbacks over the age of 35 in the postseason, which is a major difference from the rest of the playoff field. Let's take a look at the age of the rest of the projected starting quarterbacks in the playoffs:

If John Wolford starts for the Rams (Goff is questionable with a thumb injury), he'll be the second-youngest quarterback to start in these playoffs. Wolford is 25 years, 84 days old.

Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game at 41 years and 184 days old (Super Bowl LIII) and he'll be the oldest quarterback to start a playoff game Saturday. Jackson is the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at 21 years and 364 days old. Michael Vick is the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game at 22 years and 192 days old.