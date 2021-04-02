Most of the 2021 veteran quarterback movement appears to be in the books now that free agency is entering its slower stages, with relocated starters like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford already settling into new homes. But that hardly means every team is set under center. In fact, now that this year's shallow free agent QB class has been picked through, with Ryan Fitzpatrick headed to Washington and Jameis Winston returning to New Orleans, we can turn both eyes to this month's draft. It's there that maybe the most drama will unfold yet, with five QB prospects projected to go in the first round and a handful of vets potentially still on the block.

Where can we expect the best of the rest signal-callers to land? Here's a look at the biggest names at QB who could be suiting up in new uniforms on draft day, as well as their most logical destinations for 2021:

Logical fits: Bears, Broncos, Panthers, Washington

At this point, a late second- or early third-round draft pick is probably the ceiling for a Darnold deal. Could the Jets still keep him? Maybe. But we're buying stock in their affinity for Zach Wilson, who can be a more dynamic building block -- and reset the clock at QB -- for a new coaching staff. Chicago should be calling to get a higher-upside challenger for Andy Dalton, but Denver or Washington feels a little more likely, especially if both teams are left out of this year's rookie class.

Logical fits: Bears, Broncos, Panthers, Patriots, Texans

If the Pats aren't actually in on Garoppolo, then who is? For the record, we think New England will quietly sniff around Jimmy G until the QB's 2021 fate is officially decided. He still makes sense as a plug-and-play upgrade over Cam Newton. The Panthers would only pull the trigger if they're desperate, but that could happen if they can't land a rookie. And Houston might be more needy than anyone depending on Deshaun Watson's future. Don't expect a major return for San Francisco in any case.

Logical fits: Bears, Chargers, Jaguars, Texans

Panthers brass has been darn near overt in its desire to upgrade at QB this offseason, and if the team gets its wish of a top rookie or somehow pulls off a surprise trade for a veteran during the draft, Bridgewater will definitely be shopped. The problem is he's got a starter's salary after signing a big deal in 2020. Pending a major pay cut, he could draw solid offers for teams looking for a trusty No. 2. Los Angeles would be a nice fit, as the Chargers have money but only Easton Stick behind Justin Herbert.

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Logical fits: Jaguars

There's not much to analyze here. While Lawrence will -- or should -- prompt close to a dozen teams to make serious trade offers to move to No. 1, the Jaguars are about as locked in as you can be. He's going to Jacksonville.

Zach Wilson (BYU)

Logical fits: Jets, Panthers, 49ers

For a while now, the consensus has been that Wilson is darn near a lock at No. 2 to the Jets. We'd still agree, because his play-making potential is arguably the best in the class. But let's say Carolina comes in hard with a pre-draft offer for the Jets' pick; we don't think Joe Douglas will hang up the phone. There's also the slightest chance Fields' total package makes them change their mind.

Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Logical fits: Broncos, Falcons, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, 49ers

He might be the most intriguing wild card of the rookie QBs. Some are adamant he's worthy of going No. 2, ahead of Wilson. Some think he'd be more appropriate as a top 15 pick. One look at the size, speed and arm talent, and we're much closer to the first camp. Why wouldn't all of these teams think long and hard about taking him? Detroit has Goff, but that means little. Denver (No. 9) and New England (No. 15) would almost assuredly have to trade up, but we wouldn't put it past them.

Trey Lance (NDSU)

Logical fits: Broncos, Falcons, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, 49ers

Like Fields, he's a draft-position wild card in that he could go as high as No. 2 and as low as the teens. Once again, we lean toward the former. Atlanta feels like an especially favorable landing spot considering he could sit behind Matt Ryan for a year. But if the Falcons pass (and the Niners go with Fields or Mac Jones), we could see Denver, Carolina and New England stumbling over each other trying to trade up and seize maybe the draft's most tantalizing project under center.

Mac Jones (Alabama)

Logical fits: Bears, Panthers, Patriots, Steelers, Washington, 49ers

All the talk now is that Kyle Shanahan covets Jones' NFL readiness for San Francisco, but we're not sold yet. The Niners may like him aplenty, but moving all the way up to No. 3, it'd be a stunner if Fields and/or Lance weren't in play. If the 49ers pass, the Panthers could try to let him fall in their laps at No. 8. How desperate are the Bears, Patriots and Washington for a long-term answer? At least one would likely call about a move up for him. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, only makes sense if Jones slides to the back end of the round.