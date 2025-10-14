There are few things that get football fans more fired up than mock drafts. But what about mock re-drafts? Instead of looking ahead and trying to predict which players will find their way into the first round, how about we look back and have a draft do-over based on how every single player from a particular class has played in the NFL.

The old saying is that every draft class needs at least three years to evaluate how good or bad it is, but we're going to give ourselves an extra year (and five weeks, if we include the 2025 season to date) to evaluate the 2021 class. That draft saw five quarterbacks go in Round 1 -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance went 1-2-3, Justin Fields went No. 11 and Mac Jones went four picks later. I'm going to save you the suspense -- only one quarterback is re-drafted below.

In fact, here is the breakdown of the re-draft compared to the 2021 first round:

14 first-rounders from the original 2021 draft

Six second-rounders

Seven third-rounders

Two fourth-rounders

One each from rounds five, six and seven

One last thing before we get going -- here are the rules for this little exercise:

Assume the entire 2021 NFL Draft class is made up of free agents, and we're holding a re-draft based on their real-life NFL careers to date. Assume all eligible players from the 2021 NFL Draft are healthy as of the re-draft, but prior injury history should be a consideration. The original team cannot re-draft the player they selected in 2021. For example, the Jaguars can't take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. Assume the same draft order from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

OK, let's get to it:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Penn State

Micah Parsons GB • DE • #1 Drafted: No. 12 overall by Cowboys | My final big board: No. 6 View Profile

Original pick: Trevor Lawerence, QB, Clemson

The 2021 NFL Draft saw five QBs go in the first round. That won't happen here, and since the Jags can't re-draft the player they originally selected, they're going with the most dominant name in this draft class in Micah Parsons.

2. New York Jets: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 61.1 YDs 1324 TD 8 INT 5 YD/Att 6.27 Drafted: No. 1 overall by Jaguars | My final big board: No. 1 View Profile

Original pick: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

No-brainer. The Jets desperately need a QB, and Trevor Lawrence, who was QB1 four years ago, remains QB1 now.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 57 REC 42 REC YDs 468 REC TD 4 FL 1 Drafted: No. 5 overall by Bengals | My final big board: No. 5 View Profile

Original pick: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Brock Purdy has battled injuries this season, and Mac Jones -- by our re-draft rules -- is currently a free agent and draft-eligible. But it doesn't matter how well Jones has played over the past month: you can't take him over Ja'Marr Chase here (or anywhere). Chase is one of the league's most dominant players, and it's safe to assume Kyle Shanahan would find a way to maximize his impact in San Francisco's offense.

Patrick Surtain II DEN • CB • #2 Drafted: No. 9 overall by Broncos | My final big board: No. 10 View Profile

Original pick: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Falcons' defense has been cooking this year, in part because of the standout play of the rookies, including Xavier Watts and James Pearce Jr. Patrick Surtain II could elevate this secondary to one of the best in the NFL.

Penei Sewell DET • OT • #58 Drafted: No. 7 overall by Lions | My final big board: No. 4 View Profile

Original pick: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

It's happening. There was a lot of talk in the lead up to the 2021 draft about whether the Bengals should bolster the offensive line with Sewell or reunite Joe Burrow and Chase. It's hard to argue with the results -- at least when Burrow is healthy. It's also hard to argue that the Bengals offensive line is one of the worst in the league over the last four-plus seasons. Penei Sewell goes a long way in solving that.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 51 REC 44 REC YDs 452 REC TD 6 FL 0 Drafted: No. 112 overall (Round 4) by Lions | My final big board: No. 96 View Profile

Original pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Amon-Ra St. Brown ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that, more than anything, is why he slipped to Day 3. Again, we all overthought it and the Lions got a steal. I don't know if St. Brown could save the Dolphins from themselves in 2025, but he would be a lot of fun to watch in this offense when it's hitting on all cylinders.

7. Detroit Lions: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Christian Darrisaw MIN • OT • #71 Drafted: No. 23 overall by Vikings | My final big board: No. 17 View Profile

Original pick: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Penei Sewell has had a dominant career to date, but Christian Darrisaw isn't far behind him. He's the anchor of the Vikings offensive line when he's healthy, and it's hard to imagine Detroit passing on him here.

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 35 REC 29 REC YDs 321 REC TD 1 FL 0 Drafted: No. 10 overall by Eagles | My final big board: No. 5 View Profile

Original pick: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Yes, the Panthers have used first-round picks on Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette in the two previous drafts, but a) Legette hasn't yet lived up to expectations, and b) DeVonta Smith is too good to pass up here.

9. Denver Broncos: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 24 REC 20 REC YDs 205 REC TD 1 FL 0 Drafted: No. 4 overall by Falcons | My final big board: No. 2 View Profile

Original pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

I can't quit Kyle Pitts, especially in a Sean Payton offense that will get the most out of his abilities.

Creed Humphrey KC • C • #52 Drafted: No. 63 overall (Round 2) by Chiefs | My final big board: No. 82 View Profile

Original pick: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Creed Humphrey is one of the NFL's best centers, and while it's not uncommon for teams to wait until after the first round to target this position, that doesn't make it right -- especially on an Eagles team that lost Jason Kelce to retirement after the 2023 season and lost its offensive identity early in 2025.

Rashawn Slater LAC • OT • #70 Drafted: No. 13 overall by Chargers | My final big board: No. 9 View Profile

Original pick: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Rashawn Slater won't play in 2025 because of an injury he suffered just before the season, but because we're assuming all players in the 2021 class are healthy, the Bears take Slater and immediately put him at left tackle.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Jaycee Horn CAR • CB • #8 Drafted: No. 8 overall by Panthers | My final big board: No. 13 View Profile

Original pick: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Penn State

The Cowboys offense has been among the best in the league while its defense has been something much less than that. Jaycee Horn would be a welcome addition on a unit that has allowed more 50-plus-yard plays than any other team in the NFL.

Greg Rousseau BUF • DE • #50 Drafted: No. 30 overall by Bills | My final big board: No. 23 View Profile

Original pick: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Greg Rousseau signed a four-year, $80 million extension in the spring, and during the 2024 season he set career-highs in pressures, pressure rate and run stuffs. The Chargers need to add some juice to a defense that currently ranks 19th in pressure rate through five weeks of 2025.

14. New York Jets: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 36 REC 22 REC YDs 312 REC TD 3 FL 1 Drafted: No. 89 overall (Round 3) by Texans | My final big board: No. 145 View Profile

Original pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

Nico Collins combined for 927 yards in his first two NFL seasons. In 2023, with the arrival of C.J. Stroud, he had 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He then followed that up with 1,006 yards and seven scores last season. He's a legit No. 1 wide receiver, and it's hard not to get excited about the Jets' first two picks here in the re-draft: Lawrence and now Collins.

15. New England Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 40 REC 29 REC YDs 390 REC TD 3 FL 0 Drafted: No. 6 overall by Dolphins | My final big board: No. 8 View Profile

Original pick: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The Pats trade one Alabama standout for another in the re-draft. Mac Jones has rediscovered his game in San Francisco, but New England is all set at quarterback. They need an explosive playmaker, something they've struggled to develop through the draft in recent years.

Landon Dickerson PHI • G • #69 Drafted: No. 37 overall (Round 2) by Eagles | My final big board: No. 74 View Profile

Original pick: Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa

Landon Dickerson has played left guard for the Eagles but can also play center; the Cards have needs along the interior offensive line, and Dickerson would immediately move into the starting lineup.

Milton Williams NE • DE • #97 Drafted: No. 73 overall (Round 3) by Eagles | My final big board: No. 93 View Profile

Original pick: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

Milton Williams is in his first season with the Patriots, and he's among the best defensive tackles in the league at pressuring the quarterback, picking up where he left off in 2024.

18. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Spencer Brown BUF • OT • #79 Drafted: No. 93 overall (Round 3) by Bills | My final big board: No. 120 View Profile

Original pick: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Spencer Brown has quietly solidified the right side of the Bills' offensive line, and the Dolphins, who have many needs up and down the roster, could use an enforcer up front, especially with all the injuries.

Alim McNeill DET • DT • #54 Drafted: No. 72 overall (Round 3) by Lions | My final big board: No. 79 View Profile

Original pick: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in December and hasn't yet returned to the field. But like Milton Williams above, when he's healthy, he's consistently a disruptive presence in the backfield.

Trey Smith KC • G • #65 Drafted: No. 226 overall (Round 6) by Chiefs | My final big board: No. 106 View Profile

Original pick: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Trey Smith was a top 100 talent who saw his draft stock fall because he suffered from life-threatening blood clots in college. He's looked more like a first-round talent during his NFL career, and he'd be a substantial upgrade along the interior offensive line in New York.

Osa Odighizuwa DAL • DT • #97 Drafted: No. 75 overall (Round 3) by Cowboys | My final big board: No. 77 View Profile

Original pick: Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

At only 280 pounds, Osa Odighizuwa is undersized by typical defensive lineman standards, but he's been one of the few bright spots on this 2025 Cowboys defense, in part because he's disruptive against both the pass and the run. That versatility makes him a three-down player and a first-rounder in our re-draft.

Jonathon Cooper DEN • LB Drafted: No. 239 overall (Round 7) by Broncos | My final big board: No. 216 View Profile

Original pick: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Jonathon Cooper is the beneficiary from playing opposite Nik Bonitto, but he's also taken advantage of his opportunities as a former seventh-round pick. He had 8.5 sacks in 2023 and 10 more in 2024. He's just outside the top 10 in pressure rate this season (15.8%) and has also been very good against the run.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Alijah Vera-Tucker NYJ • G • #75 Drafted: No. 14 overall by Jets | My final big board: No. 15 View Profile

Original pick: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Alijah Vera-Tucker has been so good when healthy ... but he suffered an Achilles tear in Week 5 of the 2023 season and will miss the entire 2025 season with a torn triceps. Luckily, we're assuming everyone in the 2021 draft class is healthy for our re-draft.

Camryn Bynum IND • SAF Drafted: No. 125 overall (Round 4) by Vikings | My final big board: No. 129 View Profile

Original pick: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Camryn Bynum, a former fourth-rounder who signed a four-year, $60 million deal in March, has been better than advertised for the Colts. He has two interceptions through five weeks, and offenses are throwing away from him. He's lined up primarily at free safety but has also dropped down into the box, and he's been good against the run while also generating three pressures and two hurries.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Quinn Meinerz DEN • OG • #77 Drafted: No. 98 overall (Round 30 by Broncos | My final big board: No. 90 View Profile

Original pick: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Quinn Meinerz is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. According to NextGen Stats, he didn't allow a pressure in the Broncos' Week 4 game -- the seventh time he accomplished that feat going back to the start of the 2024 season. He also allowed one sack over that span, the lowest rate of any NFL guard.

Walker Little JAC • OT • #72 Drafted: No. 45 overall (Round 2) by Jaguars | My final big board: No. 107 View Profile

Original pick: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

It just so happens that the Browns traded Newsome to the Jaguars in early October, but Walker Little (who currently plays in Jacksonville), is a good example of sometimes you just need your first-round pick to be solid and reliable. Little had some first-round buzz during his Stanford days, but injuries resulted in him dropping to Day 2. He had one of the lowest pressure rates last season, and that reliability would be welcome on a Browns offensive line struggling with health and consistency.

Nick Bolton KC • LB • #32 Drafted: No. 58 overall (Round 2) by Chiefs | My final big board: No. 42 View Profile

Original pick: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Ravens have been so ravaged by injuries this season that any warm body would upgrade this unit. But Nick Bolton, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs in the spring, is a tackling machine with sideline-to-sideline juice.

Samuel Cosmi WAS • OG • #76 Drafted: No. 51 overall (Round 2) by Commanders | My final big board: No. 40 View Profile

Original pick: Payton Turner, ED, Houston

Samuel Cosmi suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs in January, but the Commanders gave him a four-year contract extension worth $74 million in September of 2024. He allowed just one sack last season and would be an upgrade over Saints former first-rounder Trevor Penning.

Deommodore Lenoir SF • CB • #2 Drafted: No. 172 overall (Round 5) by 49ers | My final big board: No. 219 View Profile

Original pick: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Deommodore Lenoir can play in the slot or outside, and he's allowed just two touchdowns in coverage since the start of the 2023 season.

30. Buffalo Bills: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Paulson Adebo NYG • CB • #21 Drafted: No. 76 overall (Round 3) by Saints | My final big board: No. 47 View Profile

Original pick: Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami

Paulson Adebo was another Stanford player who had some first-round buzz during his final year in college. The former third-round pick has been solid for the Giants so far, allowing just 43 yards to receivers when he's been the primary player in coverage, according to SumerSports. The Bills don't have many holes but could use some depth in the secondary.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Jaelan Phillips MIA • LB • #15 Drafted: No. 18 overall by Dolphins | My final big board: No. 18 View Profile

Original pick: Odafe Oweh, ED, Penn State

The Ravens get linebacker Nick Bolton four picks earlier and land an edge rusher here. Phillips has struggled to stay healthy during his NFL career to date (he suffered a torn Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2024), but he had 8.5 sacks his rookie season and a combined 13.5 in 2022 and 2023.

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 11 REC 8 REC YDs 76 REC TD 0 FL 0 Drafted: No. 55 overall by Steelers | My final big board: No. 45 View Profile

Original pick: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, EDGE, Washington

Pat Freiermuth is more receiver than blocker, and he'd give the Bucs and Baker Mayfield another downfield weapon alongside rookie standout Emeka Egbuka.