NFL cut day is upon us, a few days earlier than the usual for teams to trim their rosters down to 53. Thanks to the preseason being trimmed down to three games from four, the league decided to bring back the separate cutdown days -- one after each week of the preseason.
- Teams trim roster to 85: Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Teams trim roster to 80: Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Teams trim roster to 53: Tuesday, Aug. 31
Teams are starting to finalize their initial 53-man rosters with the final cutdown day this week, and there have been a few surprises around the league. The Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman more than 24 hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday while the Indianapolis Colts have released safety Sean Davis. There will be more high profile cuts coming as the deadline approaches.
Here are all the cuts made by every team over the past few weeks as initial 53-man rosters are set. be sure to check our tracker below to find your team.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
- WR Rico Gafford
- WR Lance Lenoir
- WR Duke Williams
- TE Bug Howard
- OG Steven Gonzalez
- OG Forrest Lamp
- OL Caleb Benenoch
- OL Tyler Gauthier
- OL Marquell Harrell
- OL Syrus Tuitele
- DL Eli Ankou
- DT Joey Ivie
- LB Tyrell Adams
- LB Mike Bell
- S Tariq Thompson
Miami Dolphins
- WR Isaiah Ford
- WR Robert Foster
- TE Carson Meier
- T Jonathan Hubbard
- T Timon Parris
- G Tyler Marz
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- DT Jerome Johnson
- CB Jaytlin Askew
- CB Terrell Bonds
New England Patriots
- WR Marvin Hall
- WR Devin Ross
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- TE Kahale Warring
- OL Jerald Hawkins
- OL R.J. Prince
- LB Cassh Maluia
- DB Malik Grant
- LS Brian Khoury
New York Jets
- RB Austin Walter
- WR Manasseh Bailey
- WR Josh Malone
- OL Tristen Hoge
- DL Michael Dwumfour
- LB Edmond Robinson
- CB Corey Ballentine
- S Bennett Jackson
- K Chris Naggar
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
- QB Kenji Bahar
- WR Michael Dereus
- TE Eli Wolf
- OT Andre Smith
- OLB Aaron Adeoye
- CB Davontae Harris
- DB Jordan Richards
- P Johnny Townsend
Cincinnati Bengals
- QB Eric Dungey
- WR Reece Horn
- WR Riley Lees
- TE Cheyenne O'Grady
- TE Pro Wells
- C Lamont Gaillard
- CB Donnie Lewis
- DT Freedom Akinmoladun
- S Kavon Frazier
Cleveland Browns
- RB Corey Taylor
- WR Alexander Hollins
- WR JoJo Ward
- OT Alex Taylor*
- OG Cordel Iwuagwu
- DE Romeo McKnight
- DT Damion Square
- LB Montrel Meander
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- DB Robert Jackson
- K Cody Parkey
Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Pete Guerriero
- RB Tony Brooks-James
- WR Isaiah McKoy
- WR Tyler Simmons
- WR Anthony Johnson
- WR Mathew Sexton
- TE Marcus Baugh
- OL Aviante Collins
- OL Brandon Walton
- OL Malcolm Pridgeon
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- DT T.J. Carter
- LB Calvin Bundage
- CB Shakur Brown
- CB Lafayette Pitts
- S Antoine Brooks Jr.
- S Lamont Wade
- DB Stephen Denmark
- K Sam Sloman
AFC South
Houston Texans
- RB Dontrell Hilliard
- RB Darius Jackson
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- TE Kahale Warring
- OL Drake Jackson
- OT Roderick Johnson
- DL Brandon Dunn
- DT Auzoyah Alufohai
Indianapolis Colts
- RB Darius Anderson
- WR Quartney Davis
- TE Graham Adomitis
- TE Noah Togiai
- DT Joey Ivie
- DE Damontre Moore
- LB Skai Moore
- CB Nick Nelson
- S Sean Davis
- K Eddy Pineiro
Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Josh Imatorbhebhe
- WR Tim Jones
- TE Tim Tebow
- OL Derwin Gray
- OL Garrett McGhin
- DT Kenny Randall
- DT Daniel Ross
- CB DJ Daniel
- CB Jameson Houston
Tennessee Titans
- WR Cody Hollister
- TE Gabe Holmes
- TE Deon Yelder
- OL Paul Adams
- OL Ross Reynolds
- OG Adam Coon
- DL Freedom Akinmoladun
- LB Cassh Maluia
- LB John Simon
- CB Kevin Peterson
- DB Nate Brooks
- DB Reggie Floyd
- DB Clayton Geathers
- DB Maurice Smith
- DB Tedric Thompson
- K Tucker McCann
- P James Smith
AFC West
Denver Broncos
- RB LeVante Bellamy
- WR Branden Mack
- WR DeVontres Odoms-Dukes
- OG Nolan Laufenberg
- DL Deyon Sizer
- DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.
- LB Peter Kalambayi
- LB Pita Taumoepenu
- LB Josh Watson
- DB Rojesterman Farris
Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Anthony Gordon
- WR Antonio Callaway
- WR Chad Williams
- TE Evan Baylis
- G Bryan Witzmann
- DE Taco Charlton
- LB Riley Cole
- DB Will Parks
- DB Manny Patterson
Las Vegas Raiders
- QB Case Cookus
- RB Bo Scarbrough
- WR Marcell Ateman
- WR Trey Quinn
- WR Caleb Scott
- G Parker Ehinger
- DT Darius Stills
- DT Ethan Westbrooks
- LB Te'von Coney
- CB De'Vante Bausby
- CB Rasul Douglas
- K Dominik Eberle
- P Corliss Waitman
- LS Liam McCullough
Los Angeles Chargers
- QB KJ Costello
- WR Michael Bandy
- WR Austin Proehl
- TE Matt Seybert
- OT Kyle Spalding
- DT T.J. Smith
- DL Chris Okoye
- DL Frederick Smith Jr.
- LB Damon Lloyd
- K Alex Kessman
- P Lachlan Edwards
- LS Ryan Langan
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Brennan Eagles
- LB Anthony Hines
- CB Kyron Brown
- K Lirim Hajrullahu
- P Hunter Niswander
New York Giants
- QB Clayton Thorson
- RB Alfred Morris
- TE Cole Hikutini
- S Chris Milton
- DB Montre Hartage
- DB Jarren Williams
- LS Carson Tinker
Philadelphia Eagles
- RB Kerryon Johnson
- RB Elijah Holyfield
- WR Jhamon Ausbon
- WR Hakeem Butler
- WR Adrian Killins
- WR Marken Michel
- TE Caleb Wilson
- TE Cary Angeline
- T Casey Tucker
- C Harry Crider
- C Luke Juriga
- DE JaQuan Bailey
- LB Joe Ostman
- LB Rashad Smith
- CB Lavert Hill
Washington Football Team
- RB Lamar Miller
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- WR Steven Sims Jr.
- TE Nick Guggemos
- TE Temarrick Hemingway
- OT Rick Leonard
- DT Justus Reed
- LB Justin Phillips
- CB Jordan Brown
- CB Chris Miller
- CB Greg Stroman
NFC North
Chicago Bears
- RB CJ Marable
- WR Justin Hardy
- WR Thomas Ives
- WR Jester Weah
- WR Javon Wims
- OL Gage Cervenka
- OL Badara Traore
- OL Dareuan Parker
- LB Austin Calitro
- DE Ledarius Mack
- DB Michael Joseph
Detroit Lions
- QB Jordan Ta'amu
- RB Javon Leake
- RB Robert McCray
- RB Michael Warren
- WR Chad Hansen
- WR Breshad Perriman
- WR Darius Jennings
- WR Victor Bolden
- WR Damion Ratley
- TE Charlie Taumoepeau
- TE Hunter Thedford
- OL Tyrell Crosby
- OL Dan Skipper
- OL Evan Heim
- C Evan Boehm
- DT Michael Barnett
- DT Miles Brown
- DT P.J. Johnson
- CB Alex Brown
- CB Mike Ford
- S Alijah Holder
Green Bay Packers
- QB Jake Dolegala
- WR Chris Blair
- WR Devin Funchess
- WR DeAndre Thompkins
- TE Daniel Crawford
- TE Isaac Nauta
- OL Jon Dietzen
- G Zack Johnson
- DL Josh Avery
- LB Kamal Martin
- CB Dominique Martin
- DB Stanford Samuels
- P Ryan Winslow
Minnesota Vikings
- QB Danny Etling
- RB Ito Smith
- WR Warren Jackson
- WR Blake Proehl
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
- C Cohl Cabral
- DE Jordan Brailford
- DT Zeandae Johnson
- DT Jordon Scott
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Amari Henderson
- CB Dylan Mabin
- K Riley Patterson
- LS Turner Bernard
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
- RB Javian Hawkins
- WR Jeff Badet
- WR J'Mon Moore
- WR Austin Trammell
- OL Bryce Hargrove
- OL William Sweet
- OL Willie Wright
- DL John Atkins
- DL Olive Sagapolu
- LB George Obinna
- OLB Shareef Miller
- CB Marcus Murphy
- P Sterling Hofrichter
Carolina Panthers
- RB Darius Clark
- FB Rod Smith
- WR Krishawn Hogan
- WR Ishmael Hyman
- WR Micah Simon
- OT Matt Kaskey
- OT Martez Ivey
- G Marquel Harrell
- DE Kendall Donnerson
- DE Austin Larkin
- DT Walter Palmore
- DT Mike Panasiuk*
- DT Caraun Reid
- LB Jonathan Celestin
- LB Paddy Fisher
- LB Nate Hall
- S Brian Cole
- S Doug Middleton
- S LaDarius Wiley
- K Joey Slye
New Orleans Saints
- RB Stevie Scott
- FB Sutton Smith
- WR Jake Lampman
- WR Tommylee Lewis
- WR Jalen McCleskey
- TE Josh Pederson
- OL Michael Brown
- OT Kyle Murphy
- DE Marcus Willoughby
- LB Quentin Poling
- LB Noah Spence
- CB Prince Amukamara
- DB Adonis Alexander
- DB Bryce Thompson
- DB Lawrence Woods
- K Brett Maher
- P Nolan Cooney
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- RB Troymaine Pope
- WR John Franklin III
- WR Josh Pearson
- WR T.J. Simmons
- TE De'Quan Hampton
- OT Chidi Okeke
- G Donell Stanley
- DT Sam Renner
- LB Quinton Bell
- CB Nate Brooks
- CB Cameron Kinley
- S Lawrence White
- DB Raven Greene
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
- RB Ito Smith
- RB Tavien Feaster
- WR Rico Gafford
- WR Aleva Hifo
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- WR A.J. Richardson
- WR JoJo Ward
- TE Ian Bunting
- OL Branden Bowen
- OL Shaq Calhoun
- OL Michal Menet
- DL David Parry
- DL Cam Murray
- LB Jamell Garcia-Williams
- LB Evan Weaver
- LB Bryson Young
- CB Picasso Nelson
- P Tyler Newsome
- P Ryan Winslow
Los Angeles Rams
- QB Devlin Hodges
- RB Raymond Calais
- TE Kyle Markway
- OT Ryan Pope
- DE Maximilian Roberts
- DT George Silvanic
- LB Derrick Moncrief
- DB Paris Ford
- DB Dayan Lake
- K Austin MacGinnis
- LS Steven Wirtel
San Francisco 49ers
- QB Josh Rosen
- WR Richie James
- WR Austin Watkins Jr.
- TE Joshua Perkins
- DL Shilique Calhoun
- DL Eddie Vanderdoes
- LB James Burgess Jr.
- LB Donald Payne
- CB B.W. Webb
- CB Ken Webster
- S Kai Nacua
- DB Tony Jefferson
Seattle Seahawks
- QB Alex McGough
- RB Cameron Scarlett
- WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams
- TE Luke Willson
- TE Dominick Wood-Anderson
- OT Lukayus McNeil
- DE Alex Tchangam
- DT Cedrick Lattimore
- DT Walter Palmore
- LB Nate Evans
- CB Pierre Desir
- CB Jordan Miller