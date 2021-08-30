NFL cut day is upon us, a few days earlier than the usual for teams to trim their rosters down to 53. Thanks to the preseason being trimmed down to three games from four, the league decided to bring back the separate cutdown days -- one after each week of the preseason.

Teams trim roster to 85: Tuesday, Aug. 17

Teams trim roster to 80: Tuesday, Aug. 24

Teams trim roster to 53: Tuesday, Aug. 31

Teams are starting to finalize their initial 53-man rosters with the final cutdown day this week, and there have been a few surprises around the league. The Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman more than 24 hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday while the Indianapolis Colts have released safety Sean Davis. There will be more high profile cuts coming as the deadline approaches.

Here are all the cuts made by every team over the past few weeks as initial 53-man rosters are set. be sure to check our tracker below to find your team.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

WR Rico Gafford

WR Lance Lenoir

WR Duke Williams

TE Bug Howard

OG Steven Gonzalez

OG Forrest Lamp

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL Tyler Gauthier

OL Marquell Harrell

OL Syrus Tuitele

DL Eli Ankou

DT Joey Ivie

LB Tyrell Adams

LB Mike Bell

S Tariq Thompson

Miami Dolphins

WR Isaiah Ford

WR Robert Foster

TE Carson Meier

T Jonathan Hubbard

T Timon Parris

G Tyler Marz

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

DT Jerome Johnson

CB Jaytlin Askew

CB Terrell Bonds

New England Patriots

WR Marvin Hall

WR Devin Ross

TE Troy Fumagalli

TE Kahale Warring

OL Jerald Hawkins

OL R.J. Prince

LB Cassh Maluia

DB Malik Grant

LS Brian Khoury

New York Jets

RB Austin Walter

WR Manasseh Bailey

WR Josh Malone

OL Tristen Hoge

DL Michael Dwumfour

LB Edmond Robinson

CB Corey Ballentine

S Bennett Jackson

K Chris Naggar

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

QB Kenji Bahar

WR Michael Dereus

TE Eli Wolf

OT Andre Smith

OLB Aaron Adeoye

CB Davontae Harris

DB Jordan Richards

P Johnny Townsend

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Eric Dungey

WR Reece Horn

WR Riley Lees

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

TE Pro Wells

C Lamont Gaillard

CB Donnie Lewis

DT Freedom Akinmoladun

S Kavon Frazier

Cleveland Browns

RB Corey Taylor

WR Alexander Hollins

WR JoJo Ward

OT Alex Taylor*

OG Cordel Iwuagwu

DE Romeo McKnight

DT Damion Square

LB Montrel Meander

CB Kiondre Thomas

DB Robert Jackson

K Cody Parkey

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Pete Guerriero

RB Tony Brooks-James

WR Isaiah McKoy

WR Tyler Simmons

WR Anthony Johnson

WR Mathew Sexton

TE Marcus Baugh

OL Aviante Collins

OL Brandon Walton

OL Malcolm Pridgeon

DE Abdullah Anderson

DT T.J. Carter

LB Calvin Bundage

CB Shakur Brown

CB Lafayette Pitts

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

S Lamont Wade

DB Stephen Denmark

K Sam Sloman

AFC South

Houston Texans

RB Dontrell Hilliard

RB Darius Jackson

WR Isaiah Coulter

TE Kahale Warring

OL Drake Jackson

OT Roderick Johnson

DL Brandon Dunn

DT Auzoyah Alufohai

Indianapolis Colts

RB Darius Anderson

WR Quartney Davis

TE Graham Adomitis

TE Noah Togiai

DT Joey Ivie

DE Damontre Moore

LB Skai Moore

CB Nick Nelson

S Sean Davis

K Eddy Pineiro

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

WR Tim Jones

TE Tim Tebow

OL Derwin Gray

OL Garrett McGhin

DT Kenny Randall

DT Daniel Ross

CB DJ Daniel

CB Jameson Houston

Tennessee Titans

WR Cody Hollister

TE Gabe Holmes

TE Deon Yelder

OL Paul Adams

OL Ross Reynolds

OG Adam Coon

DL Freedom Akinmoladun

LB Cassh Maluia

LB John Simon

CB Kevin Peterson

DB Nate Brooks

DB Reggie Floyd

DB Clayton Geathers

DB Maurice Smith

DB Tedric Thompson

K Tucker McCann

P James Smith

AFC West

Denver Broncos

RB LeVante Bellamy

WR Branden Mack

WR DeVontres Odoms-Dukes

OG Nolan Laufenberg

DL Deyon Sizer

DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.

LB Peter Kalambayi

LB Pita Taumoepenu

LB Josh Watson

DB Rojesterman Farris

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Anthony Gordon

WR Antonio Callaway

WR Chad Williams

TE Evan Baylis

G Bryan Witzmann

DE Taco Charlton

LB Riley Cole

DB Will Parks

DB Manny Patterson

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Case Cookus

RB Bo Scarbrough

WR Marcell Ateman

WR Trey Quinn

WR Caleb Scott

G Parker Ehinger

DT Darius Stills

DT Ethan Westbrooks

LB Te'von Coney

CB De'Vante Bausby

CB Rasul Douglas

K Dominik Eberle

P Corliss Waitman

LS Liam McCullough

Los Angeles Chargers

QB KJ Costello

WR Michael Bandy

WR Austin Proehl

TE Matt Seybert

OT Kyle Spalding

DT T.J. Smith

DL Chris Okoye

DL Frederick Smith Jr.

LB Damon Lloyd

K Alex Kessman

P Lachlan Edwards

LS Ryan Langan

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

WR Brennan Eagles

LB Anthony Hines

CB Kyron Brown

K Lirim Hajrullahu

P Hunter Niswander

New York Giants

QB Clayton Thorson

RB Alfred Morris

TE Cole Hikutini

S Chris Milton

DB Montre Hartage

DB Jarren Williams

LS Carson Tinker

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Kerryon Johnson

RB Elijah Holyfield



WR Jhamon Ausbon

WR Hakeem Butler

WR Adrian Killins

WR Marken Michel



TE Caleb Wilson

TE Cary Angeline

T Casey Tucker

C Harry Crider

C Luke Juriga

DE JaQuan Bailey



LB Joe Ostman

LB Rashad Smith



CB Lavert Hill

Washington Football Team

RB Lamar Miller

WR Kelvin Harmon

WR Steven Sims Jr.

TE Nick Guggemos

TE Temarrick Hemingway

OT Rick Leonard

DT Justus Reed

LB Justin Phillips

CB Jordan Brown

CB Chris Miller

CB Greg Stroman

NFC North

Chicago Bears

RB CJ Marable

WR Justin Hardy

WR Thomas Ives

WR Jester Weah

WR Javon Wims

OL Gage Cervenka

OL Badara Traore

OL Dareuan Parker

LB Austin Calitro

DE Ledarius Mack

DB Michael Joseph

Detroit Lions

QB Jordan Ta'amu

RB Javon Leake

RB Robert McCray

RB Michael Warren

WR Chad Hansen

WR Breshad Perriman

WR Darius Jennings

WR Victor Bolden



WR Damion Ratley

TE Charlie Taumoepeau

TE Hunter Thedford

OL Tyrell Crosby

OL Dan Skipper



OL Evan Heim



C Evan Boehm

DT Michael Barnett

DT Miles Brown



DT P.J. Johnson

CB Alex Brown

CB Mike Ford



S Alijah Holder



Green Bay Packers

QB Jake Dolegala

WR Chris Blair

WR Devin Funchess

WR DeAndre Thompkins

TE Daniel Crawford

TE Isaac Nauta

OL Jon Dietzen

G Zack Johnson

DL Josh Avery

LB Kamal Martin

CB Dominique Martin

DB Stanford Samuels

P Ryan Winslow

Minnesota Vikings

QB Danny Etling

RB Ito Smith

WR Warren Jackson

WR Blake Proehl

OT Evin Ksiezarczyk

C Cohl Cabral

DE Jordan Brailford

DT Zeandae Johnson

DT Jordon Scott

LB Christian Elliss

CB Amari Henderson

CB Dylan Mabin

K Riley Patterson

LS Turner Bernard

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

RB Javian Hawkins

WR Jeff Badet

WR J'Mon Moore

WR Austin Trammell

OL Bryce Hargrove

OL William Sweet

OL Willie Wright

DL John Atkins

DL Olive Sagapolu

LB George Obinna

OLB Shareef Miller

CB Marcus Murphy

P Sterling Hofrichter

Carolina Panthers

RB Darius Clark

FB Rod Smith

WR Krishawn Hogan

WR Ishmael Hyman

WR Micah Simon

OT Matt Kaskey

OT Martez Ivey

G Marquel Harrell

DE Kendall Donnerson

DE Austin Larkin

DT Walter Palmore

DT Mike Panasiuk*

DT Caraun Reid

LB Jonathan Celestin

LB Paddy Fisher

LB Nate Hall

S Brian Cole

S Doug Middleton

S LaDarius Wiley

K Joey Slye

New Orleans Saints

RB Stevie Scott

FB Sutton Smith

WR Jake Lampman

WR Tommylee Lewis

WR Jalen McCleskey

TE Josh Pederson

OL Michael Brown

OT Kyle Murphy

DE Marcus Willoughby

LB Quentin Poling

LB Noah Spence

CB Prince Amukamara

DB Adonis Alexander

DB Bryce Thompson

DB Lawrence Woods

K Brett Maher

P Nolan Cooney

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Troymaine Pope

WR John Franklin III

WR Josh Pearson

WR T.J. Simmons

TE De'Quan Hampton

OT Chidi Okeke

G Donell Stanley

DT Sam Renner

LB Quinton Bell

CB Nate Brooks

CB Cameron Kinley

S Lawrence White

DB Raven Greene

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

RB Ito Smith

RB Tavien Feaster



WR Rico Gafford

WR Aleva Hifo

WR KeeSean Johnson



WR A.J. Richardson



WR JoJo Ward

TE Ian Bunting

OL Branden Bowen

OL Shaq Calhoun



OL Michal Menet



DL David Parry

DL Cam Murray



LB Jamell Garcia-Williams

LB Evan Weaver



LB Bryson Young



CB Picasso Nelson



P Tyler Newsome

P Ryan Winslow



Los Angeles Rams

QB Devlin Hodges

RB Raymond Calais

TE Kyle Markway

OT Ryan Pope

DE Maximilian Roberts



DT George Silvanic

LB Derrick Moncrief

DB Paris Ford

DB Dayan Lake

K Austin MacGinnis

LS Steven Wirtel

San Francisco 49ers

QB Josh Rosen

WR Richie James

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

TE Joshua Perkins

DL Shilique Calhoun

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

LB James Burgess Jr.

LB Donald Payne

CB B.W. Webb

CB Ken Webster

S Kai Nacua

DB Tony Jefferson

Seattle Seahawks