The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2021 season, one that will be must-see television -- with four prime-time games proving that point. Every year the NFL has interesting scheduling quirks for each team (the Chicago Bears alternating home and road games all 18 weeks fall into that category), and the Bills certainly fall into that category.

For the past three seasons, Buffalo has played the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. This is just a coincidence by the schedule makers, but an odd one that went unnoticed on the calendar. Buffalo played host to Tennessee in Week 5 of the 2018 season then traveled to Nashville during the same week in 2019 and 2020. The Bills' matchup against the Titans was in jeopardy last year after Tennessee had a COVID-19 breakout that altered its schedule, but the game ended up remaining in Week 5 and played on a Tuesday -- the league's first Tuesday game since 2010.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Bills will face the Titans in 2021, heading to Nashville for the third consecutive season. However, that matchup won't be in Week 5, but instead will be a week later -- in Week 6 on "Monday Night Football." Who does Buffalo face in Week 5? The Kansas City Chiefs in one of the biggest revenge games of the year, on "Sunday Night Football."

Tennessee also won't have the privilege of facing Buffalo in Week 5 for the first time in three years. The Titans will travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars that week before their prime-time showdown with the Bills.

Buffalo will have four prime-time games in a season for the second consecutive year. Prior to last season, the Bills didn't have four prime-time games in a season since 1996. Only fitting the Chiefs and Titans are two of those matchups.

At least the Bills and Titans won't be playing in Week 5 this year.