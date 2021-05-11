The 2021 NFL season is on the horizon now that the draft and big waves of free agency are in the rear view. But first comes one of the most unique schedule releases in the history of the league. Yes, that's right. With 17 regular-season games on tap for the first time since the NFL first kicked off, this year's season marks a literal expansion of the football calendar. What better way to recognize the new feat than by tuning in for the official schedule release?

Sounds great! But how do I watch? We're so glad you asked. The NFL is hosting a special "Schedule Release '21" show this year to unveil all 17 games for all 32 teams. And we've got all the details you need to follow along:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network | Stream: NFL.com, NFL app, fuboTV (try for free)

More coverage: CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com

All 32 official team schedules will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, but CBS Sports HQ -- our free, live 24/7 sports streaming network -- will kick off schedule-release coverage at 7 p.m. You can access HQ coverage at CBSSports.com, or via the CBS Sports app for key connected devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; as well as on iOS and Android; through CBSN; and Paramount+.

If you're looking for full 17-game schedules, as well as previews of the top prime-time matchups and CBS broadcasts on tap for this fall, be sure to catch our Wednesday night breakdown of the 2021 regular-season slate.

Featured guests on Schedule Release '21 include: