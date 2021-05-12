The release of the NFL schedule isn't a holiday, but it probably should be, because we definitely treat it like one here at CBSSports.com. Not only do we have a live blog going for Wednesday's release of the NFL schedule (click here to check it out), but we're also keeping a running tally of every game that's been leaked so far.

Basically, you're going to want to bookmark this page and check back every so often to find out what the latest leaks are. Over the course of the day, we'll hopefully be able to answer some key questions like: Who will the Buccaneers be hosting in the Thursday night opener? Who will be playing on Thanksgiving? When will Tom Brady be making his return to New England? How many Christmas games will there be?

Actually, you know what, we've already answered three of those four questions and you'll be able to see that below.

Alright, that's enough of that, let's get to the leaks.

Keep in mind that the schedule you see below is based on leaks and that nothing is official until the NFL announces the schedule on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

If you've made it this far, congratulations, here's your prize: A look at every game that's leaked out so far.

Week 1 (Sept. 9-13)

Thursday, Sept. 9

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m ET NBC

Sunday, Sept. 12

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bears at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 13

Ravens at Raiders, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)

Week 2 (Sept. 16-20)

Thursday, Sept. 16

Giants at Washington (Source)

Sunday, Sept. 19

Broncos at Jaguars (Source)

Monday Sept. 20

Lions at Packers (Source)

Week 3 (Sept. 23-27)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Cardinals at Jaguars (Source)

Week 4 (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jaguars at Bengals (Source)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Buccaneers at Patriots (Source)

Steelers at Packers (Source)

Week 5 (Oct. 7-11)

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jets at Falcon in London, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bears at Raiders (Source)

Week 6 (Oct. 14-18)

Sunday, Oct. 18

Dolphins at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 7 (Oct. 21-25)

Sunday. Oct. 24

Washington at Packers (Source)

Week 8 (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Washington Football Team at Broncos (Source)

Week 9 (Nov. 4-8)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Raiders at Giants (Source)

Week 10 (Nov. 11-15)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Seahawks at Packers (Source)

Week 11 (Nov. 18-22)

TBA

Week 12 (Nov. 25-29) Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)

Bears at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS) (Source)

Raiders at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox) (Source)

Bills at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) (Source)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Rams at Packers (Source)

Week 13 (Dec. 2-6)

Monday, Dec. 6

Patriots at Bills (Source)

Week 14 (Dec. 9-13)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Bills at Buccaneers (Source)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 15 (Dec. 16-20)

TBA

Week 16 (Dec. 23-27)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Browns at Packers (Source)

Week 17 (Dec. 30-Jan. 3)

Sunday, Jan. 2

Vikings at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 18 (Jan. 8-9)

Sunday, Jan. 9

Washington at Giants (Source)