"Thursday Night Football" isn't going away, even though the game is changing in terms of where NFL fans will be watching the content. The 2021 season will be the final year "Thursday Night Football" will be on network television, as Fox will bow out of the package after this season. Starting in 2022, Amazon will take over the package as all the games will be exclusive to streaming, changing the way fans will watch football for the foreseeable future.

Fox is sending "Thursday Night Football" out with a bang, as there are plenty of attractive matchups on the schedule that will glue the average viewer to the television. The strong slate kicks off with a classic NFC East rivalry between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team, an early statement game for division supremacy. Only two other division matchups are on the schedule in 2021, as the Los Angeles Rams travel north to face the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC West showdown in Week 5 and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Despite the lack of division games, there are plenty of intriguing matchups on the calendar -- highlighted by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers traveling to the desert to face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head down to Miami to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

The "Thursday Night Football" package includes one international game in London as the New York Jets play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Fox will bid farewell to "Thursday Night Football" on Christmas Day when the Cleveland Browns face the Green Bay Packers. The Christmas doubleheader -- which also includes the Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals -- wraps up the "Thursday Night Football" slate.

Despite the season being extended to 17 games (18 weeks), the "Thursday Night Football" package will end in Week 16 like prior seasons (reminder this is the final year of the current television contract).

Here's the complete "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2021. Remember this list does not include the season-opening kickoff game in Week 1 (which is played on a Thursday night) and the triple-header slate of Thanksgiving games.