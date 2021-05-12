The biggest schedule release in NFL history will occur Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network, with the first 17-game slate set to be unveiled in full. Earlier Wednesday, though, every major broadcast network offered a sneak peek at the 2021 schedule by releasing the entire Week 1 slate, including the first prime-time matchups of the upcoming season.

We'll be providing live updates on the 2021 NFL schedule here, including international games, prime-time games, Thanksgiving games and more.

By September, we'll all be itching for every single one of these games. But which ones stand above the rest? Here's our instant ranking of all 16 Opening Weekend showdowns set to kick off 2021:

Note: All times are Eastern.

16. Jaguars at Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Trevor Lawrence is obviously must-watch TV if you're a Jags fan (or mildly interested in the Urban Meyer rebuild), and if Tim Tebow makes the team, there's another reason to tune in. But who in the world is Houston starting at QB? Tyrod Taylor? Davis Mills?

15. Cardinals at Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

We're talking about two potential playoff contenders here, and there's certainly upside for a shootout with Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury under pressure to deliver. But it could also be more of a grind-it-out game with the Titans riding Derrick Henry as usual.

14. 49ers at Lions

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Detroit is clearly in rebuild mode, but you have to admit you're a little curious to see what Jared Goff looks like in Motown. More than that, the 49ers could be entering a major bounce-back, regardless of whether it's Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance under center.

13. Vikings at Bengals

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

The return of Joe Burrow. Minnesota could be a quiet candidate to win the NFC North depending on what happens in Green Bay, but if Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase rekindle instant chemistry, this could mark the start of Cincy's turnaround.

12. Dolphins at Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

You could make a case it belongs higher, but who knows what the Patriots will be doing at QB, where both Cam Newton and Mac Jones could be taking snaps? Still, Miami will be rolling out plenty of play-makers for Tua Tagovailoa's sophomore campaign.

11. Broncos at Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: Fox

Stay with us here: New York might be really underrated now that it's surrounded Daniel Jones with a few new toys, and the Broncos already have a higher floor with Teddy Bridgewater in town. Throw in a future Aaron Rodgers blockbuster, and we're cooking.

10. Eagles at Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

These two teams tend to play each other close, and it's a pivotal starting point for two franchises in transition: Can Matt Ryan return to Pro Bowl form under Arthur Smith? And can Jalen Hurts thrive in Nick Sirianni's young offense to make Philly a surprise challenger?

9. Seahawks at Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

This just feels like it could be an ugly game, but the QB matchup alone is top-notch: Russell Wilson will be looking to quiet an offseason of rumors by getting the Seahawks back on track, and Carson Wentz will be making his anticipated debut in blue.

8. Ravens at Raiders

Date: Monday, Sept. 13

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lamar Jackson in prime time? That's about all that needs to be said. Also, the Raiders can be surprisingly feisty in these kinds of games. Can't you just hear Derek Carr now, talking up his dissatisfaction for being overlooked?

7. Chargers at Washington

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

This one might not have standard star appeal in terms of big-name teams, but it might offer some of the best football of the weekend. Ryan Fitzpatrick gunslinging against Brandon Staley's defense, with Justin Herbert on the other side? Could be a thriller.

6. Bears at Rams

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

No one's drooling at the idea of Andy Dalton leading Chicago in prime time, but there's an off chance Justin Fields shines enough to take over by (or during) Week 1. Even so, L.A. has Matthew Stafford now, and tons of offensive weaponry.

5. Packers at Saints

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: Fox

This one's intriguing precisely because of the uncertainty at QB. Let's say Aaron Rodgers isn't there. Everyone's going to want to see what Jordan Love -- or whomever is there -- can do. The Saints will presumably be starting the potential Jameis Winston era.

4. Jets at Panthers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Sam Darnold revenge game? You know it. The best part: Both of these teams have juice! The Panthers have play-makers around Darnold, while the Jets also spent to surround new QB Zach Wilson with talent.

3. Bills at Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Just a rock-solid slug-it-out affair. These kinds of games can be predictable: Hard hits, lots of running, and lots of defense. But they're almost always good, all the way to the wire. Does Ben Roethlisberger still have it? He'll face a test against Josh Allen and Co.

2. Browns at Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

A Divisional Round rematch, this could just as easily be No. 1. Kevin Stefanski might boast the most balanced roster in the NFL, and the Chiefs are the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce. Baker Mayfield. Odell Beckham Jr. It's a star-studded lineup.

1. Cowboys at Buccaneers

Date: Thursday, Sept. 9

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

It's the first game of the year, so there's that. But you also couldn't script it much better than pitting Tom Brady and the reigning champs against America's Team, who'll be looking to reclaim their status as NFC East front-runners with Dak Prescott.