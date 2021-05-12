Week 1 of the NFL schedule wouldn't be complete without Vegas releasing the opening lines of the year. In an interesting opening weekend of games, quite a few of the spreads from William Hill Sportsbook are noteworthy.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open as 6.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL Kickoff Game, a large spread for the first matchup of the season, which traditionally pits the defending champion against another quality team. Dallas did finish only 6-10 last season, but Dak Prescott is back as the starting quarterback and leads one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL ... even if the defense appears is going through a rebuilding phase under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Still, this 6.5-point spread is significantly lower than the 9.5-point spread between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in the NFL Kickoff Game last year.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The largest line of the weekend belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Detroit Lions -- on the road no less. San Francisco finished just 6-10 last season -- one game better than 5-11 Detroit -- but the 49ers are getting starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and many players back who had season-ending injuries. Matthew Stafford is no longer with the Lions, who will have Jared Goff leading a rebuilt roster under new head coach Dan Campbell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, despite Pittsburgh reaching the playoffs and winning 11 games last season. Two games have 1-point spreads in Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at New York Giants. Eight games have a spread of three points or fewer.

The highest over/under total is 53 (Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs) while the lowest is set at 42.5 (Broncos at Giants). Here are all of William Hill's point spreads and over/under totals for Week 1 of the NFL season: