usatsi-14927195-jimmy-garoppolo-49ers-qb-pregame-2020-1400.jpg
Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL schedule wouldn't be complete without Vegas releasing the opening lines of the year. In an interesting opening weekend of games, quite a few of the spreads from William Hill Sportsbook are noteworthy. 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open as 6.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL Kickoff Game, a large spread for the first matchup of the season, which traditionally pits the defending champion against another quality team. Dallas did finish only 6-10 last season, but Dak Prescott is back as the starting quarterback and leads one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL ... even if the defense appears is going through a rebuilding phase under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Still, this 6.5-point spread is significantly lower than the 9.5-point spread between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in the NFL Kickoff Game last year. 

The largest line of the weekend belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Detroit Lions -- on the road no less. San Francisco finished just 6-10 last season -- one game better than 5-11 Detroit -- but the 49ers are getting starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and many players back who had season-ending injuries. Matthew Stafford is no longer with the Lions, who will have Jared Goff leading a rebuilt roster under new head coach Dan Campbell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, despite Pittsburgh reaching the playoffs and winning 11 games last season. Two games have 1-point spreads in Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at New York Giants. Eight games have a spread of three points or fewer.

The highest over/under total is 53 (Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs) while the lowest is set at 42.5 (Broncos at Giants). Here are all of William Hill's point spreads and over/under totals for Week 1 of the NFL season: 

MatchupSpreadOver/under

Cowboys at Buccaneers

Bucs -6.5

52

Cardinals at Titans

Titans -2.5

51

Seahawks at Colts

Colts -2.5

52

Vikings at Bengals

Bengals +3

48

Eagles at Falcons

Falcons -3.5

46.5

Jaguars at Texans

Texans +2.5

45.5

Steelers at Bills

Bills -6

50.5

49ers at Lions

Lions +7.5

46

Jets at Panthers

Panthers -4

43

Chargers at Washington

Washington +1

44.5

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots -2

45.5

Browns at Chiefs

Chiefs -6

53

Broncos at Giants

Giants +1

42.5

Packers at Saints

Saints -2.5

51

Bears at Rams 

Rams -7

45

Ravens at Raiders

Raiders +4.5

51