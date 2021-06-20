The Tennessee Titans were already viewed as one of the top teams in the AFC after making the postseason three of the last four years, but they took a serious step towards Super Bowl contention by trading for Julio Jones earlier this month. Jones now joins a well-oiled machine that averaged 30.7 points and 396.4 yards last season. William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Tennessee for 9.5 victories, among the top 2021 NFL win totals, but is Jones enough to take them over the top against a difficult first-place schedule?

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the highest win total in the league, with the latest 2021 NFL odds listing their over-under at 12 victories coming off a 14-2 season that gave them three straight years with 12 wins. With a 17th game added to the schedule, should you add over 12 to your 2021 NFL predictions, or could the Chiefs face more hurdles in an improving division? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Buffalo Bills. In three seasons with Josh Allen as the starting quarterback, the Bills have made steady improvements that have mirrored his growth as a player. Buffalo went 6-10 as Allen struggled in his rookie season, but he took a sizable step forward in 2019 and led the Bills to a 10-6 record. Then, he looked like an MVP candidate while leading Buffalo to a 13-3 season in 2020.

Allen's completion rate has improved from 52.8 percent as a rookie to 69.2 last season. The Bills will welcome back all the key players from an offense that ranked second in scoring and tied for second in total yards. Meanwhile, a defense that ranked second in yards allowed in 2018, third in 2019 and 14th last season has added a multiple young pass-rushers in first-round pick Gregory Rousseau and second-round pick Carlos Basham Jr.

Even with regression expected against a tough first-place schedule, the Bills should have plenty of firepower to dominate the division once again. The addition of the 17th game gave them a winnable home tilt against Washington. White sees the Bills getting back to 12 or 13 wins, making over 10.5 a solid value.

