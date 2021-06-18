The NFL offseason began with many notable players changing teams, including Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Kenny Golladay. Movement then calmed down until recently, when the biggest name of them all was traded. Julio Jones was shipped to the Titans to pair with A.J. Brown and give Tennessee a formidable offense along with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Titans for 9.5 victories, one of the highest 2021 NFL win totals, while their 11-10 odds to win the AFC South are tied with the Colts.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons' win total is listed at seven in the latest 2021 NFL odds after they lost arguably the best player in franchise history. Even with the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule, seven wins would be an improvement over last season's 4-12 record. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Los Angeles Rams. The team's upgrade to Matthew Stafford cannot be understated. Stafford performed better than Goff despite having less talent in Detroit and now will have a deep stable of receivers and running backs to work with in L.A.

Goff's struggles last year overshadowed the fact that the Rams had the league's top defense, led by stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. They allowed the fewest points and fewest yards and will now have a more capable offense not putting them in bad situations.

White isn't just bullish on the Rams surpassing 10.5 wins, but he also has them as one of the potential 2022 Super Bowl contenders. He told SportsLine, "If the key guys on both sides of the ball stay healthy, this team could challenge for a trip to the Super Bowl."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

2021 NFL win totals