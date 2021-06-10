The Dallas Cowboys won just six games in 2020 and have advanced to the playoffs once in the past four years. The team has made the postseason just three times in the last decade and continues to fall far short of expectations. A major reason for Dallas' disappointing 2020 campaign was a season-ending ankle injury that shelved quarterback Dak Prescott after five games. A healthy Prescott returning to pilot a Cowboys offense that is deep with playmaking options has sparked renewed hope, and William Hill Sportsbook pegs Dallas for 9.5 victories, among the top 2021 NFL win totals.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers plunged into mediocrity a year after losing the Super Bowl to Kansas City, winning just six games. Injuries played a major role in San Francisco's downturn, as Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL, Jimmy Garoppolo played only six games because of an ankle injury, and 18 players ended the season on injured reserve. However, the latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for San Francisco's total wins at 10, as the 49ers drafted Trey Lance third overall as their potential new quarterback, Bosa will return and the team should have better luck with health this year. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Los Angeles Rams. While Los Angeles featured the best defense in the NFL last season, leading the league with 53 sacks, it became apparent that the quarterback position was holding the Rams back from making another deep playoff run. Los Angeles gave up on Jared Goff after five seasons and traded him to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams now have all the pieces on paper to win a very tough NFC West and make a strong push for their second NFC Championship in four seasons. Los Angeles now has the firepower for its offense to play on a high level equivalent to its defense. Stafford has a deep and impressive receiving crew to work with that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, while exciting running back Cam Akers could leap into stardom in his second pro season.

"It's hard to overstate the upgrade from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at the quarterback position, and the veteran should immediately upgrade an offense that was 22nd in the league in scoring last year. If the league's top scoring defense can avoid completely falling off the cliff, this should be the best team in the NFC West," White told SportsLine.

